No mandate, but Gilbert Public Schools board members ask for masks
Gilbert Public Schools governing board members pleaded with the community Aug. 24 to wear masks and follow mitigation strategies to help stem the latest spread of COVID-19. The board at its regularly scheduled business meeting did not consider reversing its policy to make masks optional, staying in line with what the Arizona Legislature passed into law in June, but did review its mitigation strategies.communityimpact.com
