My husband his IR1 visa was denied (first-cousin marriage) the case will return back to USCIS. so I decided to refill I 130?

Asked in New Britain, CT
avvo.com
 6 days ago

Refiling the visa petition in another state is not going to help. You need to get remarried in a state which allows first cousins to marry.

avvo.com

