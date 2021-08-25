Canterbury Park Results Tuesday August 24th, 2021
9th-$19,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.230. Winner: B F, 2, by Apollitical Blood-Jess Racy Eyes. Scratched: Hot Item. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Eos Apolitical Bunny126711-1½1-¾L. Martinez1.20. Trippin Guns1241054-hd2-½U. Cervantes2.90. Averys Rocket124922-½2-½E. Escobedo5.40. Caboose On the Loose126633-hd4-¾R. Vega7.80. Jess Digs Me1262106-hd5-½D....www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0