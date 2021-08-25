Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Canterbury Park Results Tuesday August 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

9th-$19,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.230. Winner: B F, 2, by Apollitical Blood-Jess Racy Eyes. Scratched: Hot Item. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Eos Apolitical Bunny126711-1½1-¾L. Martinez1.20. Trippin Guns1241054-hd2-½U. Cervantes2.90. Averys Rocket124922-½2-½E. Escobedo5.40. Caboose On the Loose126633-hd4-¾R. Vega7.80. Jess Digs Me1262106-hd5-½D....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwin27#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Early Entries, Tuesday August 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Artistic Endeavor (L), 118M. Sanchez2-2-5Edward Graham. 2You Must Chill (L), 122J. Rodriguez3-1-1Jamie Ness. 3Prized Merry (L), 120A. Wolfsont2-5-1Kathleen Demasi. 4Moon Meister (L), 118D. Cora1-1-4Fernando Ferreira. 5Recycle (L), 118J. Hernandez4-3-1T. Bernard Houghton. 6Taxable Goods (L), 120R. Chiappe7-7-9Lynn Ashby. 2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
Belton, TXbeltontigerathletics.com

BVB Itinerary Tuesday, August 24th at Pflugerville Weiss

**All ticket sales for Pflugerville Weiss HS will be online only; no cash at gate. You may purchase tickets by following this link:https://www.vancoevents.com/QXQ. **Please be prepared to wear masks in the building to honor their request. **Gym entrance is #29. Freshmen will play in the gym to the right, and...
Sportsnumberfire.com

Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 8/28/21

Starting at 11:35 p.m. EST, we have 13 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Wednesday September 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Field Officer (L), 119L. Hernandez5-3-4Philip Aristone6/1. 3Prefontaine (L), 126J. Rangel2-5-5Patrick Ashton8/1. 4Blazing Island (L), 126J. Laprida3-4-3Michelle Castillo7/2. 5Sunshine Tommy (L), 121R. Silvera10-9-6Joseph Taylor15/1. 6Wick (L), 121F. Pennington4-6-4Jamie Ness4/5. 7Chase the Cash , 121S. Gonzalez9-x-xMary Pattershall15/1. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

CMR Results Thursday August 26th, 2021

6th-$6,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.540, 48.990, 1:15.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:45.970. Scratched: Lady Skull, Fast Danseur. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lady Tapatia113111-61-101-151-91-6¼L. Rivera5.604.10No Tix1.80. Fantasy Tale113755-hd5-55-3½4-22-1¼A. Rodriguez7.30No Tix11.10. Melissa's Day118587-37-26-35-1½3-½J. Robles6.90. Princess of Ocala117222-13-34-½3-½4-½E. Castro0.95. Fury Song119464-24-hd2-12-15-11¾E. Ramirez3.80. Marquise Bird117333-½2-½3-½6-46-noS. Ortiz18.00. Susydownridewithme112878887-37-14¼A. Maldonado69.00.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Unchaining Melody (L), 123K. Lopez6-6-5Robertino Diodoro9/2. 2Everybody Does It (L), 123L. Valenzuela9-6-2Edward Kereluk10/1. 3Indawin (L), 123R. Eikleberry5-4-4Larry Donlin, Jr.6/1. 4Tequila Mary (L), 123L. Negron8-4-5M. Pierce12/1. 5Giveitsomewellie (L), 123R. Fuentes3-2-5Tony Rengstorf5/2. 6Deputy Dora (L), 123L. Wade9-2-8Valorie Lund5/1. 7Western Berlin (L), 118M. Arroyo2-3-2Santiago Tranquilino7/2. 8That'sthewaytodoit (L), 123A....
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Results Monday August 30th, 2021

12th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles, Hurdle, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 3:33.200. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$14,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$17,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$20,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Jean V's Legacy114State Crown116. La Limonada119Tappingintosuccess116. Dr Kaak114Gray Royality116. 6th_$23,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Chic...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Fort Erie-4-Add

4th_$17,231, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy. Off 2:29. Time 1:03.54. Fast. Scratched_Free Speech. Also Ran_Overbearing, Bangor Ridge, Express Banking. $0.2 Pick 3 (6-4-1/3) 3 Correct Paid $12.64. $1 Triactor (1-6-2) paid $61.40. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $15.10. $1 Exactor (1-6) paid $14.95. $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-2-7) paid $40.22. (c) 2021...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows

1st_$9,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 3½f, clear. Off 4:05. Time 1:77.78. Fast. Scratched_Painted Ana. Also Ran_Linkssummertimedash. Exacta (5-1) paid $9.40. Quinella (1-5) paid $3.20. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $3.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Matt Davidson hits two home runs for OKC

He drove in six runs, the most he's had in a game this season. It was also his second multi-homer game of 2021. Triple-A Oklahoma City The Dodgers had a late-inning comeback, but six runs from the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) helped give them the 10-9 victory.
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Louisiana Downs, Combined

1st_$19,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:49. Time 1:45.85. Fast. Also Ran_Tappin'time, Magical Stardust, Bad Gal Riri. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $4.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-6) paid $6.48. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $6.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$8,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park-4-Add

4th_$8,300, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy. Off 8:23. Time 1:42.63. Fast. Also Ran_Father Dennis, Steel Shot, Flying Frank. Pick 4 (8-2/3-1/4-5) 4 Correct Paid $574.00. Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $110.20. Daily Double (1-5) paid $32.40. Perfecta (5-3) paid $96.20. $1 Superfecta (5-3-1-6) paid $609.00. $1 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $124.20.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-5-Add

5th_$6,732, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 9:38. Time 1:12.60. Fast. Also Ran_Lipan, More Than Stature, Eights Wild, Road Romeo. $0.2 Pick 3 (2-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $65.14. $0.2 Triactor (4-3-7) paid $19.36. $1 Exactor (4-3) paid $31.35. Quinella (3-4) paid $22.10. $0.2 Superfecta (4-3-7-5) paid $75.81. TOT $744,743. (c)...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

A-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hoffman in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th. E_Arenado (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bader (11), Carlson (26), Farmer (18). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Castillo; Farmer (12), off Lester. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (79), O'Neill (50), Farmer (48). Runners...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Houston 4, Seattle 3

A-homered for Marmolejos in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th. c-flied out for Murphy in the 9th. E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), off Garcia; Moore (11), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (89), Tucker 2 (73), Meyers (16), Marmolejos (10), Moore 2 (39). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-pinch hit for Escobar in the 1st. b-struck out for Gray in the 4th. c-grounded out for Murphy in the 6th. d-flied out for Bradley in the 9th. e-doubled for Machado in the 9th. f-struck out for Sanchez in the 9th. E_García (6). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 9. 2B_Soto (16),...
Tennismidfloridanewspapers.com

Sports on TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open, Second Round, Skaftö Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden (Taped) NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Semifinal, Calgary, Alberta. 7 p.m. NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Calgary, Alberta. MLB BASEBALL. 2 p.m. MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit. 7...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

DP_Milwaukee 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Yelich (16), Peterson (10), Dickerson (9), Belt (9), Bryant (25). SF_Urías (3). Burnes pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_3:15. A_23,154 (41,915).
Colorado Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Texas 4, Colorado 3

A-struck out for Hilliard in the 7th. LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 5. 2B_Cron (21), Díaz (12), Taveras (1), Lowe (20). HR_Story (17), off Sborz; Story (18), off Patton; Peters (7), off Márquez; Taveras (1), off Márquez; Solak (11), off Márquez. RBIs_Story 3 (61), Peters (18), Taveras (2), Solak 2 (41). CS_Hernandez (1).

Comments / 0

Community Policy