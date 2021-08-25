Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

How can I withdraw my I-485 petition (Employment Based-Eb2) as F1 student?

By Asked in West Lafayette, IN
avvo.com
 6 days ago

You can write to the USCIS address where you mailed your application, and tell them that you wish to withdraw it. Carl Shusterman (former INS Trial Attorney, 1976-82) has 40+ years of experience practicing immigration law. He is a Certified Specialist in Immigration Law who has testified before the U.S. Senate Immigration Subcommittee as an expert witness. He was featured in the February 2018 issue of SuperLawyers magazine. His response to your question is general in nature, as not all the facts are known to him. You should retain an attorney experienced in immigration law to review all the facts in your case in order to receive advice specific to your case. Mr. Shusterman's statement above does not create an attorney/client relationship.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Immigration Attorney#Uscis#Ins Trial Attorney#Superlawyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Politicsthechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Emergency allotments for September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, approximately 402,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $65 million in...
Politicswilliamsonhomepage.com

Fourth round of P-EBT benefits announced to help eligible families

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced a fourth round of the state's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for qualifying families to help purchasing food. According to a TDHS news release, the program will see eligible school-aged children who were receiving benefits from the National School Lunch Program...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Non-Covid-19 patient was denied medical care and dies in hospital room because all the ICU beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients

The situation with the Covid-19 currently is completely out of control in some states and the hospitals and the healthcare workers are literally operating on the edge of their limits. Numerous states are already reporting ICU beds and healthcare workers shortage, while the Delta variant spreads like crazy and infects everyone from little children to elderly people.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Eater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
HealthKAKE TV

If you're fired because you won’t get the COVID vaccine, you will likely not be eligible for unemployment

(YAHOO/KAKE) - Each day more employers are telling employees they will have to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to work in person, or risk being terminated. On Thursday, CNN revealed it had fired three unvaccinated employees for violating the company’s vaccine rules for in-person workers, according to an internal memo signed by Jeff Zucker, the cable network’s president, and obtained by the New York Times.
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

What can my employer do if I refuse a COVID vaccine?

Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more companies are mandating their employees get vaccinated. Other companies are not mandating vaccines but instead are using different incentives to encourage workers to get the shot, such as bonuses, gift card offers or paid time off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy