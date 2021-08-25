BC-Results Canterbury Park-9-Add
9th_$19,000, , 2YO, 2½f, clear. 8 (7) Eos Apolitical Bunny (L.Martinez)4.402.202.10. Off 10:00. Time 1:37.23. Good. Scratched_Hot Item. Also Ran_Caboose On the Loose, Jess Digs Me, Cuervo On Rocks, Holly Jess Is Sweet, Reigning Guns, Wild West Lady, Kisstheselipsgoodbye. dh_Trippin Guns, Averys Rocket (2). $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-5/8) 3 Correct Paid $80.35. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $4.90. $1 Exacta (8-11) paid $3.70. $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-11-7) paid $5.94. $0.1 Superfecta (8-11-10-7) paid $4.74. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-11) paid $5.60. $0.5 Trifecta (8-11-10) paid $4.95. $1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $26.10.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
