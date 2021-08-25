Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

BC-Results Canterbury Park-9-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

9th_$19,000, , 2YO, 2½f, clear. 8 (7) Eos Apolitical Bunny (L.Martinez)4.402.202.10. Off 10:00. Time 1:37.23. Good. Scratched_Hot Item. Also Ran_Caboose On the Loose, Jess Digs Me, Cuervo On Rocks, Holly Jess Is Sweet, Reigning Guns, Wild West Lady, Kisstheselipsgoodbye. dh_Trippin Guns, Averys Rocket (2). $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-5/8) 3 Correct Paid $80.35. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $4.90. $1 Exacta (8-11) paid $3.70. $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-11-7) paid $5.94. $0.1 Superfecta (8-11-10-7) paid $4.74. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-11) paid $5.60. $0.5 Trifecta (8-11-10) paid $4.95. $1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $26.10.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canterbury#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Albuquerque-3-Add

3rd_$20,000, cl stk, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Downs At Albuquerque Marathon Claiming S. Off 7:07. Time 1:38.42. Fast. Scratched_Jen's Big O, Brozilian. Also Ran_Iza Daddy, Sharpshootingeorge, Bashful Bob, Purely Political, Lil Latigo, Sexy Dexy, Out On Saturday. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $10.10. $1 Superfecta (8-10-1-3) paid $156.00. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-1) paid $33.70. Attendance 5,976. ITW $480,460. Handle $99,066. Total Handle $579,526.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Arlington-8-Add

8th_$14,000, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5f, tf., cloudy. Off 6:14. Time 0:58.59. Yielding. Also Ran_Desoto's War, Moon Flash, Last Spring, On the Muscle, Clear to Close, Macho Classic, Skip the Smalltalk. $0.2 Pick 7 (3-4/7-3-3/4-1/4/8-3-6) 6 Correct Paid $19.78. $0.2 Pick 6 (4/7-3-3/4-1/4/8-3-6) 6 Correct Paid $898.30. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-3/4-1/4/8-3-6) 5 Correct Paid $807.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (3/4-1/4/8-3-6) 4 Correct Paid $114.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/4/8-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $59.50. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $58.90. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $55.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-5-3) paid $93.64. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $21.20. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs-9-Add

9th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7½f, tf., clear. Off 6:29. Time 1:31.57. Firm. Scratched_Cabernet Kid. Also Ran_Mr Creed, Sargeant Barger, Kendall Square, Stavanger, Better Tone, Cause to Cruise, Totalizer. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-7-2-3) 5 Correct Paid $10,078.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-7-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $460.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $52.60. $0.5 Trifecta (3-10-4) paid $520.55. Daily Double (2-3) paid $55.80. Exacta (3-10) paid $159.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-10-4-2) paid $333.26.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga-9-Add

8 (7) Serve the King (I.Ortiz, Jr.);8.90;5.40;3.90. Off 5:44. Time 2:43.49. Firm. Scratched_Moretti. Also Ran_Shamrocket, Ajourneytofreedom, Red Knight, Conviction Trade. $1 Pick 3 (2-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $28.75. $1 Grand Slam (3/8/10-2/7/8-5/6/7-8) 4 Correct Paid $17.60. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $11.20. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $41.75. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-6-3) paid $119.45. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-6) paid $124.62.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ferndale Results Sunday August 29th, 2021

1st-$8,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 27.110, 00.000, 1:24.260, 00.000, 00.000, 1:39.240. Madjestic126343-hd4-hd1-hd1-½H. Herrera2.802.202.100.40. Dream Pearl12345663-1½2-1¼B. Harvey2.202.102.50. Djudju Seq122665-25-hd2-1½3-5¼L. Camacho-Flores2.2012.30. Skeedaddle121524-13-½5-54-3¾P. Flores19.60. Aa Rich Whiskey123212-1½2-14-1½5-11S. Amador15.60. Sand Canyon Js126131-½1-hd66D. Martin16.00. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $1.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-6-5) paid $3.82; $1 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Results Combined Sunday

1st_$10,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Off 1:49. Time 1:03.93. Fast. Scratched_No Chief Tricks. Also Ran_Smoke Stack, Add On, Vaso. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $16.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-2) paid $8.82. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $18.35. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$31,000, alc opt cl, 2YO F,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

CMR Results Thursday August 26th, 2021

6th-$6,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.540, 48.990, 1:15.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:45.970. Scratched: Lady Skull, Fast Danseur. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lady Tapatia113111-61-101-151-91-6¼L. Rivera5.604.10No Tix1.80. Fantasy Tale113755-hd5-55-3½4-22-1¼A. Rodriguez7.30No Tix11.10. Melissa's Day118587-37-26-35-1½3-½J. Robles6.90. Princess of Ocala117222-13-34-½3-½4-½E. Castro0.95. Fury Song119464-24-hd2-12-15-11¾E. Ramirez3.80. Marquise Bird117333-½2-½3-½6-46-noS. Ortiz18.00. Susydownridewithme112878887-37-14¼A. Maldonado69.00.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ruidoso Downs Early Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1One Mighty Effort (L), 126N. Garcia, Jr.6-4-2Chris Zamora5/2. 2Fast Red Flyer , 126F. Garcia-Luna5-6-xMartin Orona, Sr.6/1. 3Vf First Prize Chick (L), 126J. Quiroz6-7-9Bradley Bolen15/1. 4Magnifico Effort (L), 126D. Corral8-6-xJuan Gonzalez9/2. 5Johna (L), 126C. Guillen Chacon3-6-7Juan Gonzalez4/1. 6Cartel Guns Come Out (L), 126J. Leos8-7-2Eloy Navarro3/1. 7Fury...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Wednesday September 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Field Officer (L), 119L. Hernandez5-3-4Philip Aristone6/1. 3Prefontaine (L), 126J. Rangel2-5-5Patrick Ashton8/1. 4Blazing Island (L), 126J. Laprida3-4-3Michelle Castillo7/2. 5Sunshine Tommy (L), 121R. Silvera10-9-6Joseph Taylor15/1. 6Wick (L), 121F. Pennington4-6-4Jamie Ness4/5. 7Chase the Cash , 121S. Gonzalez9-x-xMary Pattershall15/1. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$14,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$17,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$20,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Jean V's Legacy114State Crown116. La Limonada119Tappingintosuccess116. Dr Kaak114Gray Royality116. 6th_$23,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Chic...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Results Monday August 30th, 2021

12th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles, Hurdle, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 3:33.200. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Results Monday

1st_$11,643, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy. Off 1:02. Time 1:20.15. Muddy. Also Ran_Trickeration, Sparkisha. $1 Triactor (1-5-4) paid $23.90. $1 Exactor (1-5) paid $6.85. $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-4-3) paid $6.64. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows

1st_$9,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 3½f, clear. Off 4:05. Time 1:77.78. Fast. Scratched_Painted Ana. Also Ran_Linkssummertimedash. Exacta (5-1) paid $9.40. Quinella (1-5) paid $3.20. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $3.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

A-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hoffman in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th. E_Arenado (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bader (11), Carlson (26), Farmer (18). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Castillo; Farmer (12), off Lester. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (79), O'Neill (50), Farmer (48). Runners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy