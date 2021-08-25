BC-Results Canterbury Park-9-Add

A-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hoffman in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th. E_Arenado (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bader (11), Carlson (26), Farmer (18). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Castillo; Farmer (12), off Lester. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (79), O'Neill (50), Farmer (48). Runners...