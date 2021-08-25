Cancel
Immigration

RUBEN NAVARETTE JR.: Fear of immigrants is wrapped up in fear of changing demographics

Cover picture for the articleFirst, let’s be crystal clear regarding what the debate is not about. It’s not about the rule of law. How could that be when the people who claim to be most concerned with law and order are some of the same folks who condone a mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol and beating police officers?

