Paralympics day one: Records tumble on opening day in Tokyo

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
Great Britain’s Dame Sarah Storey set a world record (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Records tumbled in the pool and velodrome as the Paralympic Games kicked off in Tokyo

Dame Sarah Storey set a new world record as she rode her way into the 3000m individual pursuit final, beating her previous best by more than eight seconds.

And earlier in the morning session, Britain’s Reece Dunn took more than two seconds off the Paralympic best time for the S14 100m butterfly, a record which had only just been set minutes earlier in a previous heat.

His time of 55.99 seconds was well ahead of the 58.38 by Australian Liam Schluter, but still short of his world record of 54.46 from 2019.

Picture of the day

Meghan Mahon of Canada collides with the feet of her team mate Amy Burk as the goalball competition started in Tokyo (Joe Toth for OIS/PA) (PA Wire)

Social media moment

Dunn swept away the field to stand him in good stead ahead of the final on Wednesday evening in Tokyo.

What’s coming up?

Team GB will be taking a gold medal in the 3000m individual pursuit as Dame Sarah Storey – aiming to become the country’s most successful Paralympian – will face Crystal Lane-Wright at 6.32am UK time, while Dunn’s final will take place at 10.04am.

ParalympicsGB’s first swimming medal could come in the women’s 400m freestyle S9 at 9.10am after Toni Shaw came through with the second-fastest time of 4:46.19.

Elsewhere, GB’s wheelchair rugby team face Canada in their first pool phase game, while the women’s wheelchair basketball team also play Canada.

