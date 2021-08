Three months ago, BJ Boyd was dozing off during graveyard shifts at his job working security back in his hometown of Palo Alto, California. His life had to come to this after he had given up on his dream of playing Major League Baseball for the Oakland Athletics, the team he grew up rooting for in the Bay Area and the team that drafted him out of high school in 2012 but never promoted him to the majors despite 112 games at the Triple-A level.