Sacramento asking people to reduce water use by 15%, doubles fines for water waste

After declaring a Stage 2 water alert , the city of Sacramento is asking residents to reduce their water usage by 15%.

In a press release , city council called on residents, businesses, and city operations to voluntarily lower their water usage. For those looking to wash their car, Tuesday's declaration means they'll only be allowed to do so on the property's watering days, which is currently restricted to two days a week. Fines for water waste will also be doubled.

Similar to Gov. Gavin Newsom offering incentives to Californians to get vaccinated, city council has allocated $1.8 million to fund rewards for utility customers who replace "thirsty lawns," inefficient toilets or washers.

Last month, the City Manager declared a Stage 1 "water watch," which differs from Stage 2 in that it is asking for a decrease of water usage by 10% instead of 15%.

The city's attempts at decreasing water usage have not only been aimed at residents. They have decreased use of surface water from the American River, increased use of groundwater and river water from the Sacramento River, and increased water patrols to educate people on water waste.

