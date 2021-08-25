Good Question: Can You Get Both The Flu And COVID Vaccines?

If it was easy to see who was infected with the coronavirus, as it was with people infected with smallpox, do you think more people would get the COVID-19 vaccine? Do you think people would be fighting over mask mandates in our schools, workplace, or indoor establishments if wearing a mask would prevent them from getting a disease like smallpox? Some will say there has never been a virus or disease outbreak like the COVID-19 pandemic we are dealing with now. The truth is, there have been multiple major disease and virus outbreaks in modern days and 13 worldwide epidemics and pandemics over the last century.
