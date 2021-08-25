Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Fred brings month of rainfall in 4 days for Asheville, WNC; city parks still closed

Blueridgenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE - Pounding rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought more precipitation in four days than parts of WNC normally see in the entire month of August. That is according to the latest rainfall data from the National Weather Service that tracked and recorded the tropical depression as it churned from the Gulf of Mexico into the Appalachian Mountains bringing destruction and death.

www.blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
City
Rosman, NC
City
Brevard, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Haywood County, NC
Government
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnc#Appalachian Mountains#Riverfront Park#Extreme Weather#Wnc#French#The Compleat Naturalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy