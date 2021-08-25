Fred brings month of rainfall in 4 days for Asheville, WNC; city parks still closed
ASHEVILLE - Pounding rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought more precipitation in four days than parts of WNC normally see in the entire month of August. That is according to the latest rainfall data from the National Weather Service that tracked and recorded the tropical depression as it churned from the Gulf of Mexico into the Appalachian Mountains bringing destruction and death.www.blueridgenow.com
