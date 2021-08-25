Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento asking people to reduce water use by 15%, doubles fines for water waste

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — After declaring a State 2 water alert, the City of Sacramento is asking residents to reduce their water usage by 15%. In a press release, city council called on residents, businesses, and city operations to voluntarily lower their water usage. For those looking to wash their car, Tuesday's declaration means they'll only be allowed to do so on the property's watering days, which is currently restricted to two days a week. Fines for water waste will also be doubled.

