Giants' LaMonte Wade: Smacks 17th homer

This week, Inside the Clubhouse looks at how the Giants got the most of LaMonte Wade Jr., Teoscar Hernandez’s breakout, MLB Trade Deadline winners and more. When the San Francisco Giants acquired LaMonte Wade Jr. in February, they envisioned adding another hitter who could work counts and draw walks. They also hoped to break into some of his raw power, something he had not shown much of in two years with the Minnesota Twins.