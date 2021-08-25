Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Smacks 17th homer

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Wade went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Mets. Wade delivered his 17th home run of the season in the fourth inning, the first of back-to-back homers for the Giants. He's cooled significantly at the plate of late, as he's hitting just .235 with five extra-base hits since Aug. 1. Even so, he's managed 11 runs scored in 19 games thanks in large part to remaining the team's primary leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamonte Wade
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Inside the Clubhouse: How the Giants turned LaMonte Wade into a cornerstone

This week, Inside the Clubhouse looks at how the Giants got the most of LaMonte Wade Jr., Teoscar Hernandez’s breakout, MLB Trade Deadline winners and more. When the San Francisco Giants acquired LaMonte Wade Jr. in February, they envisioned adding another hitter who could work counts and draw walks. They also hoped to break into some of his raw power, something he had not shown much of in two years with the Minnesota Twins.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLpittsburghsportsnow.com

Steelers Cut Former Clairton/Penn State Star DB Lamont Wade

The Steelers have released cornerback Lamont Wade as part of nine cuts on Saturday as the works its way to a 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Wade, a Penn State and Clairton alum, joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May and spent most of training camp as the team’s third-team strong safety.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Late homer shocks the Giants in the 7th

I thought for a moment that maybe, that yeah, it’s possible, that oh my word, yes ... what looked like a routine fly ball to the outfield was going to lazily sift through a humid Atlanta night and land in the bleachers to tie the game. It happened in the...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Francisco Álvarez Blasts 17th Homer Of Season

AAA: Syracuse Mets (34-54) 6, Worcester Red Sox (46-42) 1 Box Score. David Thompson 1B: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, .252/.346/.550. Josh Reddick RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K, .385/.429/.692. Khalil Lee LF: 0-for-4, HBP, .262/.442/.460. Just one day after his return to the lineup for the...
MLBNewsday

La Stella, Longoria homer to back latest Webb win for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO - (AP) -- Logan Webb has been so dominant for three months now that he allows himself to be bothered by even one big hit. Tommy La Stella launched a two-run homer in the first inning to back Webb's sixth straight win, and the San Francisco Giants beat the fading New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night.
MLBabc17news.com

Bryant homers twice, Giants beat tired Mets 7-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit two home runs, Kevin Gausman set a career high for wins and the San Francisco Giants beat the New York Mets 7-5. Brandon Crawford had four hits to continue his surge at the plate over the past month. San Francisco’s All-Star shortstop, who signed a $32 million, two-year contract last week, is hitting .427 over his last 28 games. Pinch-hitter Brandon Belt also homered and Wilmer Flores added two hits and an RBI. The Giants have won 16 of 21. Jonathan Villar hit his 14th home run for the Mets. New York has lost four straight.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Smacks go-ahead homer

Dozier went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Houston. After Houston took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, Dozier helped Kansas City take it right back with his blast off reliever Blake Taylor. In his last 12 games, Dozier has gone 13-for-41 (.317) with two home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored and a pair of doubles. He's up to a .207/.280/.371 slash line with 10 homers, 35 RBI, 42 runs scored and three stolen bases in 393 plate appearances, but his recent hitting suggests he's shaken off an awful first half of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy