Giants' LaMonte Wade: Smacks 17th homer
Wade went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Mets. Wade delivered his 17th home run of the season in the fourth inning, the first of back-to-back homers for the Giants. He's cooled significantly at the plate of late, as he's hitting just .235 with five extra-base hits since Aug. 1. Even so, he's managed 11 runs scored in 19 games thanks in large part to remaining the team's primary leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers.www.cbssports.com
