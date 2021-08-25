Kemba Walker came 'close' to joining Knicks in 2019; New York passed once Kevin Durant joined Nets, per report
Kemba Walker joined the New York Knicks in free agency earlier this month, but at one point, it looked like it was going to happen earlier in his career. Walker was one of the most highly sought-after free agents in the NBA in 2019, and at that point, the Knicks had the cap space to sign multiple stars. At his introductory press conference with the Knicks, Walker revealed that he came "pretty close" to joining the Knicks in 2019, but there was one hiccup that ultimately led him to the Boston Celtics instead.www.cbssports.com
