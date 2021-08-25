Cancel
MLB

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Reaches four times

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Marsh went 4-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's win over the Orioles. Marsh came into Tuesday's contest in a 1-for-8 drought and more than made up for it with his first four-hit game at the major-league level. The 23-year-old, now batting .250/.326/.345 across 36 games, is still in search of his first long ball.

MLBOCRegister

Angels rookie Brandon Marsh resumes hot streak after cold weekend

Although Brandon Marsh’s bat was just as quiet as the rest of his Angels teammates in a forgettable series against the Cleveland Indians over the weekend, on Tuesday night he picked up the hot bat he was swinging previously. Marsh had four hits in the Angels’ 14-8 victory over the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 players who have something to prove in the final five weeks

The LA Angels only have about five weeks left in the year, and it looks like this is a bit of a lost season. The Halos left their series against the Orioles having dropped two out of three, and dipping to 63-66 on the year. There are still individual players on this team, however, who do have plenty to prove. They all had high expectations coming into this year, and have had high expectations for a while.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Minor League Recap: Luke Waddell blasts two home runs

It was a very respectable night down in the Braves’ farm system as Atlanta’s affiliates went a combined 2-1 with Mississippi continuing to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster. Bryce Elder pitched better than his line would indicate, Rome went wild in extra innings, and Vaughn Grissom keeps doing Vaughn Grissom things. Lets get into the games.
MLBTalking Chop

Outfield thrills again as Braves rally late, beat Giants 6-5

The amazing Friday night contest between the Braves and the Giants went through many iterations on the field... and in my head, when planning this recap. There was time when the recap was going to lament a ridiculous loss where the Giants benefited from one of the cheapest homers in recent memory, while the Braves hit barrel after barrel into gloves. There was a time when calling out some poor defensive play on Atlanta’s part was going to be a theme, an example of how the team’s sacrifice of defense for offense can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Then, Jorge Soler stepped to the plate in the seventh, his team down by a run, and drilled a first-pitch fastball way into the Atlanta night, completely changing, well, everything. Joc Pederson ended the game with an awesome catch, and there you have it: another suddenly can’t-miss paragon of Atlanta Braves 2021 baseball.
MLBTalking Chop

Jorge Soler, Austin Riley lead Braves over Giants 9-0

Jorge Soler and Austin Riley both homered in support of Ian Anderson to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Sunday’s game began as a pitching duel with Anderson and Anthony DeSclafani throwing up zeroes for the first three innings. Anderson, who was making his first start since July 11, allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning but got Brandon Crawford to fly out to leave the runners stranded. Anderson allowed a hit to lead off the second but that runner was erased on a double play. He allowed singles in the third and the fourth but left those runners stranded.
MLBSportsGrid

Nelson Cruz Out of Rays Lineup Sunday

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Rays’ designated hitter Nelson Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1431982057949904900. The move appears to be a scheduled day off for Cruz, who last played in the 4-3 win over the Orioles Saturday, going...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Records four-out save

Iglesias picked up the save Sunday against the Astros after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning three. Iglesias had to retire the final four outs of the contest, but he was extremely sharp since he only needed 28 pitches (19 strikes) to get the job done. Iglesias now has 26 saves on the season and has allowed just one earned run over his last 10 appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Scores four times Sunday

Turner went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, four runs and one RBI in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Mets. The 28-year-old reached base five times on the night, as he was also hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance. Though his Dodgers debut was delayed by a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Turner has quickly settled in as the team's leadoff hitter. He's hit .265 with 10 runs, three RBI and two steals through his first nine games with Los Angeles.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Reaches base four times

Kepler went 1-for-3 with a home run, three walks, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over Cleveland. Kepler got the Twins on the board early with his leadoff shot against Cal Quantrill. He drew three walks in the win and eventually scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning. Over the last three games, Kepler has gone 4-for-9 with seven walks, eight runs scored and four extra-base hits. His season slash line is up to .211/.307/.439 through 84 games.
MLBNews-Herald.com

McKenzie stops Angels, whiffs Ohtani three times in 5-1 win

Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Indians to a 5-1 win over the Angels on Aug. 21. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and sixth. The matchup had the crowd of 31,406 at Progressive Field buzzing and the ovation for McKenzie grew louder with each at-bat between the two.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Rays lineups (updated)

Trey Mancini is out of the Orioles lineup after fouling a ball off his left calf and left foot last night and leaving the game following his run-scoring double. Ryan Mountcastle is starting at first base after his reinstatement from the concussion injured list. Mountcastle has an RBI in seven...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers, reaches base four times

Turner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Mets. Turner slammed a two-run homer in the first-inning off Carlos Carrasco. In addition, he singled and walked twice to contribute to the Dodgers' 14 runs. He is batting .222 with a pair of long balls in the month of August. The 36-year-old is slashing .290/.379/.497 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 63 runs scored in 446 plate appearances overall.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: On base four times Thursday

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers. Ohtani was one of three Angels to reach base at least four times in the team's wild comeback win. He scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh frames before producing a run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The two-way star's 88 RBI trails only Jose Abreu and Rafael Devers for most in MLB as he pushes toward consideration for American League MVP.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jorge Soler fitting right in with new-look Braves

Last week, in the middle of the Braves’ 9-0 road trip, the team was locked in a scoreless tie with the Marlins in the eighth inning until a newcomer came through. Slugger Jorge Soler, known more for his monstrous homers than quiet hits, singled to score outfielder Abraham Almonte and give the Braves a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. On Sunday, Soler sparked a three-run fourth with a solo shot off Orioles ace John Means, leading to his team’s 3-1 victory to finish the trip.

