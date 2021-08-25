Squinting Is Never Fun: 7 Cute Sunglasses for This Summer and Beyond
Is there a more divisive accessory than sunglasses? I can't tell you how many people I know who abhor small frames. I personally can't imagine wearing large frames ever again, but I still love the way they look on other people. And now we have tinted lenses to form opinions about. Well, the fashion set has spoken, and they love them. So if you don't yet have a pair of orange-tinted glasses, you're going to need to scroll down and change that quick.www.whowhatwear.com
