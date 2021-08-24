Social Security Matters: If I apply now, when will I get my first Social Security payment?

If I were to apply for my Social Security retirement (I’m 68 on August 1, 2021), when could I realistically expect to receive my first check?. Social Security suggests applying for benefits 2-3 months before you wish them to begin, to allow time for processing your application. When you apply, you will specify the month you wish your benefits to start, and that is when your benefits will officially begin. But Social Security pays benefits in the month following the month they are earned. So, if, for example, you applied and specified September as your benefit start month, your benefit for that month wouldn’t be received until October. The payment date for you will be on the 2nd Wednesday (because you were born between the 1st and 10th of the month), and your payment won’t be by check but rather by direct deposit into your bank account. Here are a few other things you should be aware of: