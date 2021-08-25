Severe Weather Statement issued for Nance by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nance THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.