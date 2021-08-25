LG Uses the 6G THz Band to Transfer Data Over a Distance of 100 Meters

OPINION: Recently, Samsung lifted the lid on its QD-OLED TVs – or QD Display – revealing some insight into what we can expect from these next-gen TVs. Samsung’s relationship with OLED for TVs has not been the most… rosy. Back when OLED was still relatively unheralded, the South Korean manufacturer pumped out its sole effort – the curved KN55S9C. Despite other manufacturers jumping and advancing the OLED train further, Samsung took a step back and developed its QLED range, embroiling in a sometimes-heated rivalry with LG who have been the main backer of OLED displays. You can get a break down how that fight went in our OLED vs QLED guide.