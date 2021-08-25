Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

MSNBC Staff Votes to Unionize With WGA East

By Gene Maddaus
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff of MSNBC has voted to form a union with WGA East, marking the first such successful organizing drive in cable news. The membership voted 141-58 to organize, according to a tally by the National Labor Relations Board. The campaign had the backing of MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Medhi Hasan and Jonathan Capehart, as well as a long list of Hollywood writers, including NBC showrunners Tina Fey and Michael Schur.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Michael Schur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Nbc#Labor Relations#Wga#Msnbc#Wga East#Msbnc#The Choice On Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Massive MSNBC Deal Paying Maddow to Work Less

NBCUniversal is forking over big money to get Rachel Maddow to stay home more. Last weekend, news leaked that the iconic liberal TV host decided to sign a new contract with MSNBC after The Daily Beast first reported that she was considering leaving the nightly show she’s helmed for 13 years to start her own venture.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Rachel Maddow Mulls MSNBC Departure in 2022

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most-watched anchor, is considering leaving the network next year at the end of her contract, the latest in a wave of newsroom personnel rethinking their future after a torrid stretch spent covering the pandemic and the Trump administration. Maddow, who has held forth on MSNBC at 9...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Rachel Maddow will switch to weekly show under new MSNBC contract: report

MSNBC’s star anchor Rachel Maddow has reportedly renewed her contract with the cable news network — but the multi-year deal will see her five-day-a-week show transition into a weekly show. “The Rachel Maddow Show” will continue airing weeknights at 9pm ET for the time being, but sometime next year Maddow...
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Rachel Maddow may ditch MSNBC, report says

NEW YORK — MSNBC star Rachel Maddow may leave the left-of-center news network when her contract ends in early 2022. Citing multiple unidentified people familiar with her situation, The Daily Beast reports the 48-year-old broadcaster is being counseled by her team of representatives as she considers bringing her sizable brand elsewhere, which is more likely in the “streaming and podcasting space” than to a competing network.
EconomyPosted by
Deadline

WGA East Considers Spinning Off Digital News Members Into New Union Amid “Existential Threat”

EXCLUSIVE: The WGA East is facing a digital divide that its future officers say poses “an existential threat to the guild” that could lead to it “collapsing.” Only a few years ago, the vast majority of WGAE members were film and scripted television writers. But over the past five years, an aggressive campaign to organize dozens of digital news outlets including Salon, Slate and HuffPost has changed its demographics dramatically, with its news sectors — broadcast and digital — now approaching 50% of the guild’s total membership. That digital news organizing campaign has now been put on hold while the guild weighs...
TV & VideosKokomo Perspective

This is why Rachel Maddow might leave MSNBC

The Daily Beast's Lachlan Cartwright says Rachel Maddow is thinking about leaving MSNBC and is "deadly serious" about it. Talks with NBCUniversal have "become very heated," he says, though she may ultimately renew her contract.
CelebritiesBoston Globe

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s top host, extends her contract

Rachel Maddow, the top-rated anchor at MSNBC, has renewed her contract with the cable news network, extending her 13-year run for several more years, according to a person briefed on the deal who was not authorized to speak on it publicly. In addition to hosting her show, Maddow, 48, will...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rachel Maddow agrees to stay at MSNBC with a new deal

Ten days after The Daily Beast reported Maddow as seriously considering leaving MSNBC when her contract is up next year, the cable network's No. 1 host has reached a new deal that will extend her run hosting The Rachel Maddow Show while developing "a raft of multi-media projects including books and movies of her choice," reports Business Insider. Details of the length of her new deal haven't been released. Maddow hired super-agent Ari Emanuel to negotiate a new deal. As Business Insider's Claire Atkinson notes, "the news appears to be NBCUniversal News Chairman Cesar Conde's first major talent contract renewal at MSNBC." As Variety points out, Maddow has already branched out at MSNBC with the podcast series Bag Man. Variety also notes that The Rachel Maddow Show "snared nearly $66.2 million in advertising in pandemic-ridden 2020, according to Kantar, a tracker of ad spending — only a little less than the $69.2 million it captured in 2019." Maddow is also No. 2 among cable news shows in her timeslot, beating CNN's Cuomo Prime Time and trailing Fox News' Hannity.
Rashida Jonesbloomberglaw.com

MSNBC Votes to Unionize in Latest Media Victory for Labor (1)

MSNBC employees, including writers, producers and fact-checkers, voted to unionize in a government-supervised election, part of a labor-organizing push sweeping the media industry. The mail-in ballot election, held by the National Labor Relations Board, covered about 300 staff, according to the Writers Guild of America, East. The vote was 141-to-58.
TV & VideosPopculture

Rachel Maddow Makes Decision About Her Future at MSNBC

Rachel Maddow has reportedly signed a new deal with MSNBC, committing to the network for a few more years at least. Maddow has been meeting with the executives of other networks for months, according to a report by Business Insider. However, sources close to her show said on Sunday that she has finalized her new deal.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA & WGA East Join News Unions Urging President Biden To Help Journalists Fleeing Afghanistan

The presidents of five unions representing journalists are calling on President Joe Biden to support news crews and their families who are trying to flee Afghanistan. “The United States government must stand behind a free press,” they said in a letter sent to Biden today. “We now ask for your administration’s support for our colleagues and journalists overseas who are desperately trying to flee Afghanistan. We call on your administration to facilitate the safe transit of all journalists, interpreters, translators, camera crews, support staff and their families to protected areas of the U.S.-controlled airport in Kabul and to facilitate the movement...
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Fox News Beats CNN and MSNBC Combined in Prime Time Thursday

Fox News dominated in the cable news ratings race on Thursday, beating CNN and MSNBC combined in primetime. Fox got 2.35 million viewers in primetime and 328,000 in the 25-54 viewer demographic. MSNBC came in second overall with 1.27 million total viewers, and third in the demo with 142,000. CNN took third overall with 837,000 total viewers, but second in the demo with 173,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy