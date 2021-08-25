Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

David Makes Man Season 2 Finale Recap: Wade in the Water — Grade It!

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
imdb.com
 6 days ago

The final installment of David Makes Man Season 2 began and ended with water. Tuesday’s sophomore-season closer, titled “Trouble the Water,” tracked David as he finally opened up to his family and girlfriend Nicole, got rid of the professional albatross that was causing him inner turmoil, and set things right with the Ville — the housing project he once called home. To get on the right side of things, David had to survive yet another nightmare where he was drowning.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

White Lotus Finale Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler] — Plus, Grade It!

Sunday was check-out day at The White Lotus. And, as teased in the premiere of HBO’s six-episode dramedy, it was also expiration day for one of the show’s central characters. Before we dive into the recap, allow me to direct you to my post mortem with series creator Mike White....
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Ms. Pat Show Finale Recap: Tough Choices — Plus, Grade Season 1

The road to self-improvement gets even rockier if the people around you are dragging you down. This was the larger message in the Season 1 finale of BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show, which was titled “Don’t Eat that S–t.” The installment began with Ms. Pat’s husband Terry trying to eat better and encourage her to do the same. She agreed, but kept sneaking to eat sweets when he wasn’t looking. In an attempt to keep the peace, their daughter Janelle intervened and ate a slice of carrot cake that was tempting both of her parents. Terry also invited Ms. Pat to join...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

You Are My Spring Finale Recap: Kisses and Closure — Plus, Grade Season 1

A lovey-dovey Da Jeong and Young Do annoyed their friends in the final two episodes of You Are My Spring, but undoubtedly delighted viewers who’ve been rooting for the couple throughout Season 1. Young Do opened car doors and pulled out chairs for his new girlfriend, and Da Jeong fed her new boo sweets at the coffee shop. They held hands, kissed and complained about being apart for five days because Da Jeong had a work trip. They stayed at a bed and breakfast and wore matching pajamas, and the finale’s closing scene even implied the two were going to, um,...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Finale Recap: Revolution, Part 1

In the previous episode of Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Witch Plague has entered Fort Salem. How will Tally, Raelle, and Abigial defeat it and the Camarilla?. Raelle and the rest of her unit have been able to outrun the Witch Plague this far. They make a plan to head back into Fort Salem, but the Witch Plague is everywhere.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Netflix Picks Up MANIFEST For Fourth and Final 20 Episode Season

The NBC canceled series Manifest was just picked up by Netflix and they will produce the show’s fourth and final season. It was also announced that it will consist of 20 episodes, which is more than any one season received on NBC. I just barely started watching Manifest and I’m...
TV Seriesimdb.com

You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Announcement

Joe Goldberg is back—with a "mini-me." That's right, in You season three—set for release on Oct. 15—Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are officially parents to a son. In a chilling new video, shared by Netflix on Aug. 30, Joe says a baby boy "is not what we expected." "And I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was surely exciting and not without challenges," he continues as an image of a bloody cake appears on the screen. "Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do. But for you, I can change, I'll be a man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call dad." As for the baby's name? Joe...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Manifest saved and renewed for 20-episode Season 4

Manifest lovers everywhere are rejoicing! According to Deadline, the show has been saved and renewed for Manifest Season 4, a 20-episode final season, but will not be on its original network, NBC. After the news that NBC would be canceling the show, fans started to take action and petition for...
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Jessica Batten Says She And Mark Cuevas Agreed To Say No At Altar Ahead Of The Love Is Blind Season 1 Finale

It’s hard to believe that Netflix’s Love Is Blind came out two years ago. While Netflix has pumped out plenty of other dating shows since, there was something different about this one. Taking a more serious tone, couples weren’t allowed to see each other until well into their relationship. With a few even proposing marriage […] The post Jessica Batten Says She And Mark Cuevas Agreed To Say No At Altar Ahead Of The Love Is Blind Season 1 Finale appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Cruel Summer Season 2: Returning for More Nail-biting Drama

It’s not easy navigating the teenage years. Even though word on the street is to just “be yourself”, it’s only natural for a teenager to choose to conform in order to fit in. It’s okay to want to be part of the cool clique. The difference lies in how one attempts to fit in. It’s important to know when to draw the line. Trying to be someone that you’re really not is like walking on thin ice, you’ll never know when you’ll fall through. What happens when your pretentions start to get the best of you? At the end of the day, maybe the reason why some people aren’t able to fit in is because they were meant to stand out all along. This food for thought is further explored in Freeform’s hit series, Cruel Summer.
TV Seriesimdb.com

You Season 3 Gets October Premiere Date at Netflix — Watch Teaser

Joe Goldberg is finally returning this fall, just in time for Halloween. The third season of Netflix’s You will premiere on Friday, Oct. 15, TVLine has learned. What’s more, Netflix also used Monday’s announcement to reveal the name of Joe and Love’s baby boy: Henry!. More from TVLineYOU's Penn Badgley...
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Walking Dead Recap: Off-Track Betting — Plus, Rest in Pieces, [Spoiler]

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, exit stage left. As if it wasn’t bad enough that Sunday’s claustrophobic Walking Dead brought back memories of rush hour on the subway, it also stuck a fork in not one but two characters — one of whose name we only recently remembered and the other of whose we just found out. So yeah, Ok, maybe our investment in them was on the low side. The episode still managed to bring to a head — and at least for.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Fans Questioned If Captain Jake Anderson’s The Saga Finally Sank

“Deadliest Catch” fans know that anything can happen on the show. So, it makes sense why some fans would suspect that when the show stops featuring a boat, it must have sunk. At least, that was the case for fan theories surrounding captain Jake Anderson’s The Saga. Professional skateboarder and fourth-generation fisherman, Jake Anderson arrived on the scene during season three of “Deadliest Catch.” No, he hasn’t been the most popular with crew or fans. But he’s always been eager to prove himself. And his commitment to the craft landed him a spot as captain of the famed ship, the F/V Saga. He took over for former captain Elliot Neese.

Comments / 0

Community Policy