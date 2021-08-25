David Makes Man Season 2 Finale Recap: Wade in the Water — Grade It!
The final installment of David Makes Man Season 2 began and ended with water. Tuesday’s sophomore-season closer, titled “Trouble the Water,” tracked David as he finally opened up to his family and girlfriend Nicole, got rid of the professional albatross that was causing him inner turmoil, and set things right with the Ville — the housing project he once called home. To get on the right side of things, David had to survive yet another nightmare where he was drowning.www.imdb.com
