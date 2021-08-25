Warner Bros. Reveals New Footage of ‘The Matrix 4’ and ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon
Taking a low-key approach, Warner Bros. presented new footage Tuesday for its theatrical slate over the next seven months at exhibitors’ confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The studio’s reel shown at the showroom at Caesars Palace included new footage of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson and the opening sequence for “The Many Saints of Newark” that is a prequel to “The Sopranos.” A glimpse at the first trailer for “The Matrix 4” was also revealed, along with its title: “The Matrix: Resurrections.” For Clint Eastwood’s neo-Western drama “Cry Macho,” the presentation was a mini-homage to Eastwood’s career with praise via recorded comments by Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep and other cinema luminaries. The tributes were mixed with “Cry Macho” movie clips.www.imdb.com
