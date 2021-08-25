Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘Reconstruction of Occupation’ Sheds Light on Crushing of Prague Spring

By Will Tizard
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a manhole cover to disable a tank works well if you can get it into the treads, but Molotov cocktails are more effective against trucks – such are just a couple of the discoveries unearthed by Czech filmmaker Jan Sikl in his docu “Reconstruction of Occupation,” a granular look at the 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia based on never-before-seen footage. The documentary premiered at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Saturday.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheds#Reconstruction#The Documentary#Prague Spring#Czech#Warsaw Pact#Soviet#The Prague Spring Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviescineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Karlovy Vary title Reconstruction of Occupation

The latest film by the Czech documentary director Jan Šikl, Reconstruction of Occupation. , will have its world premiere at the upcoming Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in the Special Screenings section. We bring you the exclusive trailer for the archive documentary. Šikl has spent many years seeking out and...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Reconstruction of Occupation’ Film Review: Powerful Czech Documentary Bears Witness to 1968 Soviet Invasion

It’s hard to imagine a more well-timed and well-placed documentary than Jan Siki’s “Reconstruction of Occupation,” which debuted on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic. The film had its world premiere 53 years to the day that Soviet tanks and military vehicles rolled into what was then Czechoslovakia, and it screened in a theater, the Kino Čas, that sits on streets that saw those military vehicles in August 1968.
MoviesMovieMaker

Blue_Whale Is a Grimly Effective Russian Teenage-Suicide Screenlife Horror Film

Blue_Whale is so dark and depraved that I wondered at times if its creators were just evil. Which is a great quality in a horror movie. The Russian film follows a teenager named Dana (a very good Anna Potebnya) whose sister dies after playing a dark online game called Blue_Whale. Dana enters the game herself, looking for answers, and things get more and more awful.
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

Reality show filming historic home reconstruction in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS - “Forever home” has a deeper meaning for Evan Williamson. Williamson grew up in the Dutch Colonial he and his wife, Whitney, now own, as did his mother and five previous generations of his family, dating back to 1864. The home is full of memories for Williamson, and it's also full of “Yankee” engineering — additions and maintenance done with whatever the owners of the house had on hand at the time.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 Review – Laguna Ave

Directed by David Buchanan. Starring Dan Crane, Stephanie Brait, Jeff Hilliard, James Markham Hall Jr., Russell Steinberg, and Sheridan Ward. A disaffected former musician with a prosthetic hand is drawn into the mysterious and sinister world of his downstairs neighbor. Likely to be one of the more polarising films of...
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ Review: Sin and the Supernatural in Early 19th-Century New York

There have been plenty of horror films set in the Old West and the Old South, as well as eras of religious inquisition in the Old World. “The Last Thing Mary Saw” goes where relatively few have gone before, however, by taking place in the still-new United States’ “civilized” rural East, where an industrial age had yet to penetrate and mores remained none too distant from the earliest European settlers’ harsh Puritanism.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
ScienceFlorida Star

2,000-Year-Old Human Skeleton With Hair Found In Pompeii

Achaeologists say mummified remains, including hair, bones and an ear, are one of the best-preserved skeletons ever found in the ancient city of Pompeii. The remains found at the necropolis of Porta Sarno are identified as those of Marcus Venerius Secundio, a public slave and custodian of the Temple of Venus who later was freed and joined priests dedicated to the imperial cult, according to a press release from the Pompeii website. Cult members regarded emperors as gods.
Religionnatureworldnews.com

Archeologists Found Evidence of Powerful Biblical Earthquake in City of David

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of an earthquake that struck Jerusalem's City of David around 2,800 years ago, which might represent a key event mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. The archaeological team from the Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered a layer of damage dating from that historical period in the City of...
ScienceSmithonian

Trove of Roman Weapons Unearthed at Ancient Settlement in Spain

Researchers surveying the ancient Talayotic settlement of Son Catlar in Menorca, Spain, have unearthed a cache of Roman military equipment dated to around 100 B.C. As Antoni Agüera reports for Ultima Hora, scholars from the universities of Alicante, Murcia, Granada and Cadiz, as well as the Ciutadella Museum, discovered the trove earlier this month. Among the objects found at the site, which is located on one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, were projectiles, arrowheads, knives, surgical supplies and a bronze spatula.
WorldPosted by
LiveScience

Mass grave from Nazi atrocity discovered in Poland's 'Death Valley'

Archaeologists in Poland have discovered a mass grave that the Nazis tried to destroy at the end of World War II, a new study finds. The mass grave, filled with the remains of about 500 individuals, is linked to the horrific "Pomeranian Crime" that took place in Poland's pre-war Pomerania province when the Nazis occupied the country in 1939. The Nazis killed up to 35,000 people in Pomerania at the beginning of the war, and they returned in 1945 to kill even more people, as well as to hide evidence of the prior massacres by exhuming and burning the bodies of victims.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Visual Artabc17news.com

‘Last Journey’ offers clues to an ancient civilization

For more than 12,500 years, one of the world’s largest collections of prehistoric rock paintings lay undiscovered in Colombia’s Amazonian rainforest. Depicting now-extinct ice age animals, such as the elephant-like carnivorous mastodon, stocky ice age horses and giant sloths, the drawings were painted by some of the first humans to ever reach the Amazon.
LifestylePhys.org

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Fish dart across mosaic floors and into the ruined villas, where holidaying Romans once drank, plotted and flirted in the party town of Baiae, now an underwater archaeological park near Naples. Statues which once decorated luxury abodes in this beachside resort are now playgrounds for crabs off the coast of...
AstronomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Aliens Found the Most Horrible Monster on Earth

Two aliens embarked on a mission to explore earth before making their first contact with the occupants of the planets. Upon completing their mission, the two returned to their spaceship, where the others awaited them. The aliens had with them a human, who they captured for interrogation and some pictures.
WildlifePosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Dinosaur bones became griffins, volcanic eruptions were gods fighting – geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth

Everyone loves a good story, especially if it’s based on something true. Consider the Greek legend of the Titanomachy, in which the Olympian gods, led by Zeus, vanquish the previous generation of immortals, the Titans. As recounted by the Greek poet Hesiod, this conflict makes for a thrilling tale – and it may preserve kernels of truth.
ScienceWired UK

A hidden Arctic cave holds secrets about our past and future

IN THE WINTER of 2008, the trajectory of Gina Moseley’s career shifted over the course of a pint in a pub. A budding paleoclimatologist doing a PhD at the University of Bristol on cave environments at the time, Moseley was meeting with members of the university caving society, when she struck up a conversation with longtime cave explorer, Charlie Self.

Comments / 0

Community Policy