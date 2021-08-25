‘Reconstruction of Occupation’ Sheds Light on Crushing of Prague Spring
Using a manhole cover to disable a tank works well if you can get it into the treads, but Molotov cocktails are more effective against trucks – such are just a couple of the discoveries unearthed by Czech filmmaker Jan Sikl in his docu “Reconstruction of Occupation,” a granular look at the 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia based on never-before-seen footage. The documentary premiered at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Saturday.www.imdb.com
