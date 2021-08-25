Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Stargirl Recap: Thunderbolt Strikes! — Plus, The Shade Issues a Warning

By Matt Webb Mitovich
imdb.com
 6 days ago

This week on DC’s Stargirl, Mike believed he had the “write stuff” to join the Jsa, just as the team confronted Richard Swift about his shady agenda. This week’s cold open flashed back to Christmas Day 2010, where both Pat/Stripesy and Johnny Thunder (played by Ethan Embry) — beholder of Thunderbolt, which is “more powerful than Green Lantern, Flash, all of ’em combined” — had been benched while the rest of the Jsa took on the Isa. But before the sidekicks could kick back with some eggnog, Ted Grant/Wildcat arrived to recruit Johnny, but not Pat, for the Big Show.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Ethan Embry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Open#Christmas#Green Lantern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

DC's Stargirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Summer School: Chapter Three"

The second season of DC's Stargirl is starting to shape up with not only Cindy Burman's (Meg DeLacy) return to Blue Valley with Eclipso in tow, but with the arrival of Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake), two villains who pose potentially very different but very real threats to not only the people of the small Nebraska town but also the members of the young Justice Society of America. While Cindy's return remains a mystery to the JSA, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) are both now aware of The Shade's arrival, which means the mission now is to find out what this old Injustice Society member is doing in town and stop him before its too late.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Shade Hangs over Blue Valley in Stargirl Episode 2.03 Promo

The Shade Hangs over Blue Valley in Stargirl Episode 2.03 Promo. It appears that Blue Valley still has its fair share of troubles. In the freshly released promo for the third episode of Stargirl season 2, Courtney Whitmore and her superpowered friends have to deal with The Shade. He officially made his first appearance in the season 1 finale, where he confronted Icicle about Project New America. Now, the former member of the Injustice Society of America seems to be looking to face the young members of the Justice Society of America. In the meantime, Mike comes upon the pink pen that houses Thunderbolt, the magical pink imp. The pen had a minor role in the show’s freshman season, but now it seems that the time has come to discover more about it.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: The Shade Will See You Now

So now that Jonathan Cake's The Shade has made his presence known, it's time for Pat (Luke Wilson) to get Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team up-to-speed on his old ISA adversary in the newest preview for this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl. But is The Shade a friend, a foe, or something in-between? The new JSA will have to figure that out fast because The Shade isn't even close to being the darkest force heading their way. Here's your look at "Summer School: Chapter Three":
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Watch the Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’ Live With 11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell

Our sincerest apologies for interrupting the doom and gloom that is the world’s present climate with some good news. Nandi Bushell, an 11-year-old English music prodigy, crashed the Foo Fighters’ sold-out concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, joining them for their closing performance of “Everlong,” the soaring 1997 track from The Color and the Shape. “One day I picked up my phone, and my friends were all texting me asking if I had seen this shit? And I clicked on the link and I see someone is challenging me to a drum off,” Dave Grohl explained of their matchup last fall. “So I’m like, ‘Isn’t that nice?’ I kind of brush it off. But all my friends tell me, ‘No dude, you have to step up. This is the real deal. This is a drum off.” He responded with a performance on his daughter’s drum kit, noting that he hasn’t played the song “since the day” he recorded it, as drummer Taylor Hawkins takes over on stage. Scared, Grohl? “But then she comes back, and she whoops my fucking ass in front of the entire planet,” he recalled. “Round three! I do something else, and she comes back and kicks my fucking ass again. Tonight was the first night I came face-to-face with my arch nemesis!” And she nearly took his job. As the future of rock, Bushell has been making the rounds, sharing her knowledge with Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “It Happened!!!” Bushell wrote on Instagram with the “Daddy screaming” cut of her performance. “It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night!” Watch her tear up the Forum for the first (but we’re betting not the last) time above.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Unexpected DC Film Is Dominating The Netflix Most-Watched Chart

HBO Max might be the default home of DC movies, but Netflix‘s line-up is nothing to sniff at. Subscribers in various territories have access to Batman (1989), the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and an impressively wide selection of DC animated features. But right now there’s a DC movie skyrocketing up the rankings that nobody expected to make a comeback: 2010’s The Losers.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

IG Model Mercedes Morr Passes Away At Age 33

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. According to Lipstick Alley, popular Instagram model/personality Mercedes Morr has passed away. The Houston native was 33 years old at the time of her passing. Celebrities like Tory Lanez took to social media to send their condolences to Morr’s friends and family. Mercedes Morr affiliate, @HtownCiara went on Instagram confirming the death and asked for privacy during this tough time.
MusicPosted by
The Dad

Dave Grohl and His 11-Yr-Old “Nemesis” Finally Jam Together On Stage

When the world shut down, Dave Grohl kept the internet happy with a digital drum battle with a 10-year-old music prodigy. Grohl and Nandi Bushell went back and forth at it, with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer finally ceding defeat to his young “nemesis.” He also said they’d play together sometime in the future, and the future is here, as Nandi (now 11) finally got to take the stage with the Foo Fighters and play alongside her idol.
Moviesthemanual.com

The Matrix 4 Trailer Is Unveiled During Warner Bros’ CinemaCon Reel

Get your dark shades and leather trench coat ready for action. Over 20 years since it became a cultural touchstone, The Matrix is now back with an official title — The Matrix: Resurrections — and an exclusive trailer. Though the hype is real, there’s been very little revealed about the...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Totally Ripped off Star Trek

Sometimes anything that comes after a big-time franchise can be called a rip-off, and sometimes it’s a justification used by those that think that things are a little too similar. But if that’s the case then Hollywood is full of rip-offs since quite a few stories manage to do the same thing that many stories before them have done, but using their own style. There are a few blatant rip-offs of Star Trek out there, and there are some that people still claim are carefully constructed homages that aren’t mean to insult or attack the reputation of the show, but instead are meant to show a definite love for the original series and movies that helped to start a great deal of what pop culture has become. But now and then there are movies that use elements from the show that are kind of hard to miss when they take certain elements from the movies that feel like a blatant jab. Some movies do it so well however that one can’t help but laugh.
Los Angeles, CAmetalinsider.net

Watch rock prodigy Nandi Bushell perform with Foo Fighters

What started out as a drum-off between Dave Grohl and rock prodigy Nandi Bushell on social media, the young drummer finally had her moment to share the stage with Foo Fighters. During the group’s performance at the Forum in Los Angeles, last night (26th), the artist was invited on stage to perform “Everlong” behind the kit.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
MoviesTVOvermind

Watch Robert Picardo (The Doctor in Star Trek: Voyager) Sing the Star Trek Theme

There’s probably a very good reason why these lyrics didn’t make the cut moving forward and it has a lot to do with the fact that Star Trek might have become even more of a science-fiction opera than it already did over the years. It’s kind of Robert Picardo to sing the lyrics to celebrate Gene Roddenberry’s birthday, but at the same time, it’s enough to be grateful that these lyrics didn’t get to move forward with the show since yes, Gene was obviously not a great lyricist. It’s interesting to think of how many Trekkies might have actually known about these lyrics and how many would have agreed that it was wise to keep them out, versus how many might have argued to possibly bring them back and include them in some way. It wouldn’t be the best idea in the world but it would also be intriguing to think that it could happen as an homage to the creator of the show and possibly as a way to see whether people might get into them in any way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy