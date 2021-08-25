Cancel
Trumpworld Pleads Ignorance on New Rally for Capitol Rioters

By Kelly Weill, Asawin Suebsaeng
D.C. police are on high alert ahead of a planned September rally in support of imprisoned Jan. 6 riot suspects, but those close to the ringleader of the original rally want nothing to do with it. Playing on popular pro-Trump talking points, the rally scheduled for Sept. 18, calls for...

Related
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

As Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director. Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at...
Congress & Courts
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee to Request ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally GOPers’ Phone Records Be Preserved

The House Select Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6 plans to request the preservation of phone records belonging to an evolving list of Trump allies in Congress and members of the former president’s family. The list has not been made public, but sources told CNN the panel is targeting those those involved in the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack.
Public Health
TheDailyBeast

Ex-CIA QAnoner Who Called COVID a Hoax Dies From Virus

A former CIA officer who billed himself as the first person to dub COVID-19 a hoax, died in a Florida hospital from the virus he claimed didn’t really exist, Vice reported. Robert David Steele, who was also an early QAnon acolyte, was hospitalized with COVID symptoms earlier this month, according to Vice. “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” Steele wrote in his final blog post less than two weeks ago. Steele’s friend Mark Tassi, also a well-known conspiracy theorist, confirmed Steele’s death in an Instagram video. Tassi claimed Steele’s doctors hooked him up to a ventilator only to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, look bad. Steele had been in Florida on a speaking tour during which he promoted false information about COVID and insisted Donald Trump would soon be reinstated as president.
Military
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul Kills 9 Members of 1 Family: Report

A U.S. drone strike in Kabul killed nine members of one family, including six children, CNN reports. A brother of one of the victims spoke to a local journalist working with the network through tears, saying they were a normal family. “We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home,” said the brother. The location of the airstrike was in the Khaje Bughra neighborhood, as confirmed by a U.S. official. One of the family’s neighbors said many people rushed to put out the fire caused by the strike and then saw the bodies. “They were dead. They were in pieces,” a man named Ahad said, according to CNN, adding that two other people were injured. According to the U.S. military, a car containing a “substantial amount of explosive material” was targeted in the attack, and its presence was indicated due to subsequent explosions after the initial airstrike.
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

New Docs Show GOP Convention Cost Park Service Extra $100K

When the Republican National Committee made a last-minute booking for its GOP convention last August, new documents show that the move created more than $100,000 in costs to accommodate events on White House grounds. According to records The Daily Beast obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the previously...
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

COVID Truther Alex Berenson Finally Banned From Twitter

Alex Berenson, the former New York Times reporter who became the leading face of COVID-19 disinformation, has been permanently suspended from Twitter. “The account ... has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules,” a Twitter spokesperson told NBC News. Berenson repeatedly used the platform to sow doubt about COVID-19 treatments that have proven safe and effective, including the vaccines. When his claims were attacked on Twitter, he would take his falsehoods to Fox News, repeatedly making appearances on shows like Tucker Carlson Tonight. Berenson even filmed a special for the network’s streaming service Fox Nation, in which he downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19. His crusade eventually earned him a profile in The Atlantic titled “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man.”
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Washington Man Convicted of Strangling Transgender Teen on Date

A jury in Washington state found David Bogdanov, 27, guilty on Friday of killing transgender 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in 2019. The pair had connected on Snapchat before meeting up but Bogdanov flew into a rage after discovering she was transgender during a sexual encounter in the back of his car. He strangled her with the cord of a cellphone charger; her body was discovered six months later in forestland. Bogdanov claimed he acted in self-defense because Kuhnhausen reached for his gun during a struggle, but the jury didn’t buy his version of events. Kuhnhausen’s death led to the passage of the Nikki Kuhnhausen Act in Washington, which outlaws use of the so-called “panic defense” in LGBTQ+ homicides. Bogdanov was convicted of second-degree murder and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime in Washington.
Military
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Drone Strike Inside Kabul Kills ‘Multiple’ Suicide Bombers

A car carrying “multiple suicide bombers” tied to ISIS-K was targeted on its way to the Kabul airport by a U.S. drone attack in a residential neighborhood in Kabul on Sunday, American military officials confirmed to the Associated Press. The strike killed the bombers and also took the lives of several civilians, including a child. Witnesses posted photos of a plume of smoke and people running down a narrow street on social media before the U.S. confirmed it had authored the strike. The U.S. is closing up its operations inside the Kabul airport and most NATO allies have already left the country. On Thursday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at the airport that killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members.
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

Rudy: I Haven’t Gone Off the Rails and I’m Not an Alcoholic

Rudy Giuliani has insisted that he has not “gone off the rails” and, while he does like Scotch, is “not an alcoholic.” In an interview with NBC New York ahead of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, Giuliani was asked about recent comments that he has completely lost his mind. He told the network: “I don’t care. I am aware of that. And what’s happened is, our country has gone off the rails...I'm exactly the same person. They changed!” When pressed about his rumored drinking problem, which was bolstered by former White House staff, he insisted he has no issues with alcohol. “I don’t think I've ever done an interview drunk,” he said. “I mean, I drink normally. I like Scotch, I drink Scotch. I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning, I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population.” Giuliani’s law license has been suspended for supporting his client former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Texas House Passes Restrictive Voting Bill That Caused Dem Walkout

The Texas House passed a bill that will restrict voting access across the state Friday, with 80 in favor and 41 against. The bill heads now to the state Senate, where it is expected to pass, though some senators may attempt to add amendments before the legislation goes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The controversial bill caused Democratic representatives to flee the state for Washington, D.C., in order to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum for two back-to-back legislative sessions. That 38-day walkout ended late last week when several Democrats returned to Austin, citing the need to respond to Texas’ recent massive surge in coronavirus cases. Republican legislators originally drafted the bill in response to lies about the integrity of the 2020 election.
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

Kabul Bomber Waited Until He Was as Close to U.S. Troops as Possible: NYT

The terrorist who detonated a bomb outside Kabul’s international airport on Thursday, killing at least 170 people including 13 U.S. servicemen, waited until he was as close as possible to American troops, according to officials cited by The New York Times. The suicide bomber detonated a 25-pound explosive vest, an unusually large device, just as he was about to be frisked by U.S. troops manning the airport’s Abbey gate. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of United States Central Command, previously said that the explosion happened at an “interface point” where evacuees who have gone through initial screening by the Taliban are then hand-searched by U.S. troops before they can get on flights. “Ultimately Americans have got to be in danger to do these searches,” he said. The Times reports that the Taliban had twice pushed crowds back from the outer perimeter on Thursday but the bomber somehow made it through in a third surge of people.
Atlanta, GA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Georgia Sheriff Resigns From State Watchdog Agency Over KKK Photo

A former Georgia sheriff resigned from a state watchdog agency this week after a photo emerged of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe. Roger Garrison, who previously served as sheriff of Cherokee County for more than 20 years before a 2016 retirement, had been appointed to the state Judicial Qualifications Commission’s investigative panel by the Georgia House Speaker. “Sheriff Garrison has resigned from the JQC,” a spokesman for the Speaker said when asked about knowledge of the photo by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The speaker will appoint a replacement as soon as practical.” The photo, taken when Garrison was in his 20s, first emerged in 2012. Garrison said at the time that it was a bad Halloween costume. “I don’t deny it wasn’t stupid, looking back now, but there again I say what 21- or 22-year-old in this world hasn’t made some stupid mistakes?” Garrison told a local network at the time.
Texas State
TheDailyBeast

Judge Blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban

A Texas judge issued a temporary injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates in school districts Friday. The judge wrote that Abbott stepped beyond his constitutional authority and that COVID-19 “threatens to overwhelm public schools and could result in more extreme measures such as the school closures that have already begun in several Texas school districts.” Hospitals across Texas are nearing full capacity as the state endures an explosive surge in new cases. According to the Austin-American Statesman, the state’s attorney general Ken Paxton has already appealed the Travis County judge’s ruling. The day before, the Texas Supreme Court barred the city government of San Antonio from requiring employees to wear masks. ​​Abbott is one of several Republican governors who have fought with their own local governments over coronavirus restrictions even as cases rise in their states, two notable others being South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Says DeSantis Overstepped His Authority With Ban on Mask Mandates

A judge in Florida has ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates is unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable. DeSantis banned school districts from implementing mandatory mask rules, saying that parents had the sole right to decide if their child masks up. But a group of parents sued, arguing the order was unconstitutional. After a three-day hearing, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper ruled on Friday that the order is “without legal authority.” He said DeSantis’ Parent’s Bill of Rights gives parents the right to make decisions for their kids but also allows for reasonable, limited government actions that are needed to protect public health. Mask mandates fall within that exemption, he said. Cooper also mentioned two landmark court decisions that found individual rights need to be balanced with the impact on the rights of others.
Congress & Courts
TheDailyBeast

SCOTUS Strikes Down Biden’s Eviction Moratorium Extension

The Supreme Court ruled that Joe Biden’s extension of a coronavirus pandemic eviction moratorium was unconstitutional Thursday. The court had already ruled the moratorium, issued via the CDC in July 2020, was unconstitutional without an act of Congress that would pass it into law. Biden’s administration issued the extension while acknowledging that its legal standing to do so was questionable at best. The high court’s three liberal justices dissented. The conservative majority opinion read, “It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken. But that has not happened. Instead, the CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions in reliance on a decades-old statute that authorizes it to implement measures like fumigation and pest extermination. It strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts.”
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Gave Taliban List of Americans, Afghan Allies in Kabul: Report

The U.S. gave the Taliban a list of Americans, Afghan collaborators, and green card holders in Kabul as part of evacuation efforts, Politico reports. The decision to hand over the names of people who have been targets of the group in the past has infuriated some lawmakers and officials. But authorities said the move was meant to ensure that the people on the list would be allowed to pass Taliban checkpoints, enter the Kabul airport, and evacuate from Afghanistan ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline, Politico reports. The insurgent group often murdered those who have worked with the U.S. when it held power decades ago and during the ensuing war, though it has pledged to allow Americans to evacuate the country after its recent takeover. One Pentagon official told Politico, “Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list. It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

