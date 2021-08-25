Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Admits to Once Being Jealous of Shia Labeouf's Success
Christy Carlson Romano doesn't feel like things have turned out so even stevens for her and former co-star Shia Labeouf. In fact, the 37-year-old actress confessed that she was "salty" about Shia's rise in Hollywood after they played siblings Louis and Ren on the Disney Channel show Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003. In a new video on her YouTube channel titled "Why I Don't Talk To Shia Labeouf," Christy said the pair have a "sibling rivalry" and "weren't really close" on set. "We had a little bit of animosity," she shared. "I always wanted him to really appreciate what I gave to him." One incident that she said...www.imdb.com
