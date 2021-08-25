Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Admits to Once Being Jealous of Shia Labeouf's Success

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristy Carlson Romano doesn't feel like things have turned out so even stevens for her and former co-star Shia Labeouf. In fact, the 37-year-old actress confessed that she was "salty" about Shia's rise in Hollywood after they played siblings Louis and Ren on the Disney Channel show Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003. In a new video on her YouTube channel titled "Why I Don't Talk To Shia Labeouf," Christy said the pair have a "sibling rivalry" and "weren't really close" on set. "We had a little bit of animosity," she shared. "I always wanted him to really appreciate what I gave to him." One incident that she said...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labeouf
Person
Christy Carlson Romano
Person
Shia Labeouf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealous#Disney Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestoofab.com

Christy Carlson Romano Reveals How She 'Made and Lost Millions of Dollars' In New Video

Romano also shared her regrets, what's she's learned and where she stands, financially, now. Christy Carlson Romano is taking a look back at her financial journey. The "Even Stevens" alum posted a video to her YouTube channel this week titled, "How I Lost All My Money," in which she recalled how she "lost millions of dollars" she had earned from her time on the Disney Channel.
Celebritiesnbcboston.com

‘Kim Possible' Star Reveals She ‘Made and Lost Millions' After Disney Career

Christy Carlson Romano is sharing the financial wisdom she could have used as a young star. In a YouTube video titled "How I Lost All My Money," the Disney alum pulled back the curtain on how she ended up spending much of her fortune after her teenage success. "I will take you on a journey to my path of financial fluency," she said, "and how I made and lost millions of dollars."
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Christy Carlson Romano Breaks Down in Tears Reflecting on Her Career

Christy Carlson Romano is sending a tearful message to her younger self. In a video uploaded to her TikTok captioned, “Let the healing begin,” the Even Stevens alum envisioned what it would be like having a conversation with her 16-year-old self about the fate of her future. After her childhood self—which would be around the time she starred on the Disney Channel—asks if they’re “totally rich + famous,” she responded with writing, “No. We’re mostly doing online content, but we’re happy.” Further reassuring that her happy place in life was destined, she tearfully added, “Everything that happened lead [sic] us to where we meant to be.”
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Disney Channel Star Reveals “Why I Don’t Talk To Shia LaBeouf”

One relationship that we already knew was rocky from the start is between Shia LeBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano. The pair played Ren and Louis on-screen on Even Stevens with fantastic brother-sister chemistry that had real-life viewers wondering if they were actually siblings. But behind the scenes, things were different....
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

A Former Child Star Just Explained How She "Blew All Her Disney Money"

In the '00s, Christy Carlson Romano was one of the stars on the Disney Channel, with starring roles in the series Even Stevens and Kim Possible, plus the Disney Channel Original Movie Cadet Kelly. But though she was a popular teen performer and made a lot of money before even graduating high school, it wasn't all smooth sailing from there. In a recent YouTube video, 37-year-old Romano explains how she "made and lost millions of dollars" of her child star money. The story she tells involves spending too much, not planning on the turn her career would take, and a sketchy situation involving a psychic. Read on to see what else she had to say about the financial perils of child stardom in her candid video.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Disney Star Admits “I Could Have Said No More” Years Later

If you ever wanted to know what it is like to be a Disney Channel star, Disney veteran Christy Carlson Romano is spilling all the tea. We have heard other Disney Channel celebrities speak about what it was like to grow up under the Disney spotlight. Actors like Selena Gomez, Shia LaBeouf, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus have all discussed the hardships they faced because of their role with the company in the past.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why She Doesn’t Talk to Shia LaBeouf Anymore (Video)

It’s a question that just about every actor faces after working on a beloved show with other beloved actors: “Do you still talk to them?” In Christy Carlson Romano’s case, that question is generally being asked about her former “Even Stevens” co-star, Shia LaBeouf. And, in a new video, Romano is setting the record straight on why she’s not still in touch with him.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Christy Carlson Romano: I never knew how much money I was making

Christy Carlson Romano wasn’t told how much money she was making as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress started working for Disney when she was just 16 – but at the time, she wasn’t aware of how much money she was earning and she wasn’t given any advice about how to invest it, either.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

'Kim Possible' Star Christy Carlson Romano Revealed How She Lost Her Disney Money

Being a child star plays out differently for everyone. For some stars who grew up on Nickelodeon, the Disney Channel, or in films, they enter a quiet life of obscurity with padded pockets. For others, they struggle to break out of the roles they once played. Some child stars go on to find huge success as adults and some, well, don't. For Christy Carlson Romano, who starred as Ren Stevens on the Disney Channel's Even Stevens, as well as Kim Possible in the show of the same name, she had a rocky road out of her teen roles and into adulthood where she is now. And she's not shy about discussing it.
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
CelebritiesABC Action News

Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95

The former child actor Jane Withers, who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died. She was 95. Withers' daughter, Kendall Errair, says her mother died on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones in...
MoviesHelloGiggles

Halle Berry Said She Had to Fight to Be the Director of Her New Film 'Bruised'

Halle Berry will make her directorial debut with Bruised, a Netflix indie that looks at Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter looking to make her big comeback. In some ways, Berry feels a kinship with the scrappy character, which is why she decided to play her in the film. Like Jackie, she's been fighting for respect her whole career.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Shia LaBeouf To Star in a New film About Italian Saint Padre Pio

Shia LaBeouf is looking to make a comeback after the recent troubles that he’s found himself in. Director Abel Ferrara has revealed that LaBeouf is set to take on the lead role in his next movie. The story of that film centers on the younger years of Italian Saint Padre Pio. Willem Dafoe is also looking to join the film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy