Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Bachelor in Paradise's Thomas Quickly Causes Trouble and Connor the Cat Faces Heartbreak

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas hasn't yet fulfilled his dream of becoming the Bachelor, but at least he's becoming a troublemaker on Bachelor in Paradise. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the villain from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette showed up just as the rose power shifted to the ladies. In addition to having pre-existing tension with the men from his season, Thomas opted to take out Serena, meaning that Grocery Store Joe was suddenly not his biggest fan, either. Before the date, Serena had heard about some of Thomas' previous drama, and even though they kissed, she made it clear she wasn't looking to get serious with him. However, the date wouldn't end without setting additional...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor In Paradise#Heartbreak#Grocery Store Joe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Greg Grippo Walked Off The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" has been filled with tears, intimate moments, and self-exits. In last week's episode, fan-favorite Michael A. — the widowed father of 4-year-old James — left the show citing needing to go home and be with his son as the reason for his early departure. Katie invited Andrew S., another fan favorite, to come back on the show after eliminating him before the hometown dates, but he declined her offer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: All Over For Liberty And Jake In Dramatic First Look

We’re just days away from the Love Island final, but it seems as if one couple has torn itself apart. In a dramatic teaser for Thursday night’s episode, villa sweetheart Liberty Poole is seen striding through the villa, ripping her microphone off as something has clearly upset her. You can...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Gets "Rejected" and Another Woman Exits Amid Boyfriend Rumors

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments. Demi's fortunes dramatically fell and then, um, rose during the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. On Monday, Aug. 23, the alum of Colton Underwood's season officially made her grand entrance in Mexico, with date card in tow. Ultimately, she decided to invite Brendan, much to Natasha's chagrin, although Brendan made it clear midway through the date that maybe he shouldn't have accompanied Demi after all.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 sneak peek: Are Abigail and Noah a match?

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 7 coming in just a matter of hours, why not share a sneak peek about a potential couple?. Entering this season, it already feels like Abigail Heringer is going to be a fan favorite. We know there were a lot of people who wanted to see her be the Bachelorette after making it so far on Matt James’ season of the show. She had an inspirational story and there was some chemistry there, but she never got proper time in the form of a one-on-one date.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Bachelorette Went Too Far Breaking Katie Thurston's Heart Before The Finale

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of The Bachelorette Season 17 on ABC. Only one episode of The Bachelorette is left before Katie Thurston's reality TV search for love comes to an end, but the show delivered a major heartbreak in the penultimate episode that leaves me thinking that it went too far breaking her heart for her to have a believable happy ending by the time to credits roll on the finale next week. Greg Grippo went from Katie's frontrunner to the source of her biggest emotional blow of the whole season, and her reaction has set up a final rose that might not actually feel like it means that much.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

'Bachelor in Paradise' star is exposed for having a boyfriend at home and leaves the show early

On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, Victoria Paul, whom some may remember from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, was being a little shady on the beach. With the first rose ceremony of the season quickly approaching, and with the roses in the men's hands this week, Victoria P. was getting a little nervous about the fact that she hadn't made a connection with someone. Ultimately, she decided to just find a guy, any guy, who was vibing with her, to secure a rose in order for her to stay.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Serena Pitt Revealed Why She Left 'The Bachelor': "I Really Was Falling in Love With [Matt]"

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise. People are already pairing off in Bachelor in Paradise. But one surprise was when Joe Amabile (Grocery Store Joe) and Serena Pitt found each other and seemed to fall right into a relationship. Joe was famous for his two-year relationship with Kendall Long, and Serena was famous for self-eliminating from Matt’s season of The Bachelor.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Bachelor In Paradise: The Real Reason Joe Amabile And Kendall Long Split

After a year-long hiatus from "Bachelor in Paradise," fans are more excited than ever for former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants to head to the beach in Mexico to find love and start drama. The Season 7 cast features a few former "Bachelor in Paradise" cast members: Tia Booth, who appeared on Season 5 and had a short-lived fling with Colton Underwood; Demi Burnett, who appeared on Season 6 and was in the franchise's the first same-sex relationship shown on the show; and Becca Kufrin, who wasn't a cast member on "Bachelor in Paradise," but was the Season 14 lead on "The Bachelorette."
RelationshipsCosmopolitan

The Three Couples Who Get Engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Are....

At this point you've invested six full hours of your life into the chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise, and perhaps you're ready to cut to the chase. As in: who actually ends up together at the end of this mess? Thanks to Reality Steve, we know exactly who, so buckle up because this is officially a spoiler dump.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender Wells Adams’ Soon-to-Be Wife?

Wells Adams made his television debut during the premiere of Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016 and was ultimately sent home in Week 6. But he hadn’t given up on finding love that fast. Later that year, Wells tried his luck on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and though his romance with Ashley Iaconetti looked promising, their relationship soon fizzled, and Wells was sent packing, yet again.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Who Ends Up Engaged After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7? SPOILERS

SPOILER Alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. More than two years after Season 6 premiered, Bachelor in Paradise is finally back with a new season — which means there will be plenty of romantic moments, tearful exits, and lots of drama as the singletons attempt to find love on the beach in Mexico.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4 spoilers: Serena P and Joe’s date

Moving into Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of Serena P. and Grocery Store Joe. So far in the season, it feels like this is one of the more stable couples we have right up there with Noah and Abigail. (There’s hope for Riley and Maurissa, as well, but we’re really just getting to know the two of them together.) Joe is only still on the show because of Serena — she’s the only person he took an interest in and at this point, it’s more than clear that her feelings for him are deep. (Remember, it took her very little time to realize that Thomas wasn’t the guy for her.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy