Bachelor in Paradise's Thomas Quickly Causes Trouble and Connor the Cat Faces Heartbreak

Moving into Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of Serena P. and Grocery Store Joe. So far in the season, it feels like this is one of the more stable couples we have right up there with Noah and Abigail. (There’s hope for Riley and Maurissa, as well, but we’re really just getting to know the two of them together.) Joe is only still on the show because of Serena — she’s the only person he took an interest in and at this point, it’s more than clear that her feelings for him are deep. (Remember, it took her very little time to realize that Thomas wasn’t the guy for her.)