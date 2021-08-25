Yellowjackets Trailer: Soccer Players Battle The Wilderness In The Showtime Series

Four words: Lord of the Flies. This is the title of a classic novel by William Golding about a group of boys that are stranded on an island and the disaster that comes from them trying to govern themselves. It propagates the theory that if left to our own devices, man would succumb to our most primal instincts. I loved reading it in high school and there are several good film versions out there. Which leads to the true story of the South American soccer team that has their airplane crash land in the Andes Mountains. To survive, they resort to cannibalism on their dead. The movie of their story, “Alive” is one of Debbie’s favorites. Now, what happens if you combine these two? Apparently, Showtime’s new series, “Yellowjackets.”