Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Yellowjackets Trailer: Soccer Players Battle The Wilderness In The Showtime Series

By Joshua Meyer
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has lined up a murderer's row of actresses for its new survival drama, "Yellowjackets." Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress star in the 10-episode series which follows the aftermath of a girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. By "aftermath," I mean not only their time in the wilderness but also some 25 years later when the survivors are left haunted (and possibly thirsty for revenge) by what happened.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness#Showtime#Tawny Cypress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV Series/Film

Dexter: New Blood Will Give The Showtime Series A "Proper Finale," Says Network President

When we last saw Dexter, he was wearing the world's fakest beard and living as a lumberjack, or something like that. Series finales can't please everyone, but the "Dexter" series finale was a particularly egregious example. Even viewers who stuck with the show in its lesser final seasons were wondering what the hell the folks running the show were thinking. Now, the miniseries "Dexter: New Blood" will hopefully right the wrongs of the previous series finale and give everyone's favorite serial killer a better send-off.
NFLTVLine

Witcher Origin Story, Ultimate Surfer Competition and More

Series premiere: Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together at the World Surf League’s state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif.; former NFL QB Jesse Palmer hosts. 🐀 ON THIS DAY IN TV HISTORY 🐍. On Aug. 23, 2000, CBS’ Survivor crowned its first winner, Richard Hatch. Do you remember how...
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Ed Asner, Emmy-Winning ‘Lou Grant’ Star, Dies at 91

Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner, who starred as Lou Grant on both sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and hourlong drama “Lou Grant” before a late-career rejuvenation through his poignant voicework in 2009 animated film “Up,” has died. He was 91. His publicist confirmed the news to Variety, writing that he...
AmazonTV Fanatic

Yellowjackets: Plane Survival Drama Gets Trailer & Premiere Date!

The premium cabler on Tuesday dropped the full-length trailer for Yellowjackets, which is described as "equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama." Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep...
TV Seriescountry1037fm.com

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” Looks Like Must-See TV

Four words: Lord of the Flies. This is the title of a classic novel by William Golding about a group of boys that are stranded on an island and the disaster that comes from them trying to govern themselves. It propagates the theory that if left to our own devices, man would succumb to our most primal instincts. I loved reading it in high school and there are several good film versions out there. Which leads to the true story of the South American soccer team that has their airplane crash land in the Andes Mountains. To survive, they resort to cannibalism on their dead. The movie of their story, “Alive” is one of Debbie’s favorites. Now, what happens if you combine these two? Apparently, Showtime’s new series, “Yellowjackets.”
TV SeriesArs Technica

Y: The Last Man TV series gets premiere trailer ahead of Sept. 13 Hulu launch

A TV series based on Y: The Last Man, the award-winning Vertigo comic series about a sex-specific apocalypse, has always seemed inevitable, but ever since the comic series wrapped in 2008, plans for a live-action adaptation have lingered in apparent development hell. That all changes next month, when a TV series finally launches on Hulu. The news came in the form of a trailer that shows off the series' stars while explaining its peculiar twist on a society-crushing disease.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘White Lotus’ Finale, ‘Heels’ on Starz, ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ An Unforgettable Ending, Brothers Battle on HGTV

Vacation’s over (for now) on HBO’s buzzy The White Lotus. The Starz drama Heels goes inside a small-town pro-wrestling dynasty. Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores welcomes a new leading man for the fifth season. The PBS Masterpiece drama Unforgotten ends its fourth season on a somber note. Top Chef’s fabled Voltaggio brothers square off in a competition series, previously streamed on discovery+, now airing on Food Network.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'La Fortuna' Trailer Reveals Stanley Tucci's Quest for Gold on AMC+

It’s time to search for lost treasure with the cast of La Fortuna. AMC has released the first trailer for their upcoming adventure epic starring Stanley Tucci, the tale of a ragtag team pulled together to recover sunken treasure stolen away from its rightful common heritage. Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, the six-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ later this year.
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, And Juliette Lewis Are Plane Crash Survivors In Showtime’s Drama Series

There are certain things you can do to instantly grab my attention to your project. Put Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci in it, have Destroyer and Jennifer’s Body director Karyn Kusama on the pilot, and give it a Lord of the Flies-esque premise. The Showtime series Yellowjackets has all of that and the new trailer has convinced me it’s time to get a network subscription.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Lucifer’: The Apocalypse Is Nigh In Trailer For Netflix Series’ Sixth & Final Season

All bad things must come to an end in the Season 6 trailer for Netflix’s supernatural series Lucifer. Netflix unveiled the latest glimpse at the series’ sixth and final season on Tuesday. The trailer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of Heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.
TV SeriesCollider

'Gossip' Trailer Features Some of History's Most Sensational Scoops in New Showtime Docuseries

Gossip is a look into the world of tabloid journalism and features the Queen of Gossip herself, Cindy Adams, and now we have our first look at the trailer for the Showtime docuseries. From executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the series is directed by Jenny Carchman (The Fourth Estate) and clearly shows the rise of the gossip column to the destruction that it has caused up until today. The four-part docuseries premieres August 22 at 8 p.m. EST.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Gabourey Sidibe Stars in ‘If I Go Missing the Witches Did It’ Paranormal Comedy Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Gabourey Sidibe is about to get lost in her first scripted podcast role. Sidibe (“Precious,” “Empire”) will star in podcast “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It,” a satirical paranormal thriller involving her character’s mysterious disappearance, from podcast studio/network Realm. Written by Pia Wilson (staff writer on National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”), the satirical series follows Jenna (played by Sidibe) who, after a summer in Westchester soaking up how the other half lives, has vanished without a trace. The only clue: a set of voice memos detailing an investigation into a group of influencers she suspected were using magic to achieve their...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

‘Lucifer’ Final Season Trailer Teases an Epic Fight to the Death

The trailer is out for the sixth and final season of Netflix‘s supernatural series Lucifer, offering fans a look into how the titular character grapples with pressure for him to ascend to his father’s throne and watch over the Earth he presently walks on. Resuming life in Los Angeles after...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Sam Reid to star in AMC's 'Interview with the Vampire' series

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Belle and The Astronaut Wives Club actor Sam Reid has signed on to play the lead Lestat in AMC's planned horror drama, Interview with the Vampire. The character was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie, Interview with the Vampire, and by Stuart Townsend in the 2002 prequel, Queen of the Damned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy