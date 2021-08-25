Cancel
Hong Kong Filmmakers ‘Very Worried’ by Censorship Law

By Vivienne Chow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed new law that will inject national security elements into Hong Kong’s censorship system has the city’s filmmakers worried. The law allows government officials retrospective power to change previously-issued exhibition approvals and provides for three year jail terms in case of breach. “We are very worried,” Tenky Tin, chair...

ChinaVoice of America

Fears About National Security Law Chill Hong Kong Media

BANGKOK - One year ago this week, Hong Kong authorities raided Apple Daily’s offices and arrested the pro-democracy news outlet’s founder, Jimmy Lai. Lai’s arrest was one of the first under the new national security law. The regulation — enacted to bring stability to the city following the 2019 anti-government protests — has been widely criticized as a threat to Hong Kong’s once-vibrant free press.
ChinaThe Guardian

I covered Hong Kong for decades. Now I am forced to flee China’s ‘white terror’

When I arrived in Hong Kong in 1987 as the Observer’s south-east Asia correspondent, the foreign editor said he saw it as being a base, not the kind of territory that would generate much news but it was a safe place to be, communications were good and I was unlikely to have any visa problems. I thought I might stay a couple of years and move on. Thirty-five years later, I have, with great sadness, moved on and no one in their right mind can possibly assert that Hong Kong is a safe place for journalists.
Chinakfgo.com

Hong Kong minister signals path to adopting China anti-sanctions law

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s justice secretary said on Sunday that a mainland Chinese law to counter foreign sanctions could also be adopted in the China-ruled city by writing it into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, pending a decision by the Chinese parliament. Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng’s comments are the strongest...
EconomyInternational Business Times

China's Anti-sanctions Law A New Headache For Banks In Hong Kong

China's plan to expand its anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong is a fresh compliance headache for international banks already caught up in deteriorating relations between Beijing and major western powers, analysts and insiders say. As a finance hub with an internationally respected legal system, Hong Kong has long marketed itself...
Cell PhonesNew York Post

Apple bans political engravings on its devices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Apple has banned customers in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan from engraving political phrases on its devices — including references to voting rights, freedom of the press, political dissidents and Chinese history, according to a report from a human rights organization. The California-based tech giant’s Chinese customers looking to engrave...
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple applied list of terms censored in China to Taiwan & Hong Kong

Apple has reportedly exported a list of censored words and terms meant for engraving requests in mainland China to regions like Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to a new investigation. Most of the censored words apply to mainland China, since Beijing places the burden of censorship on private companies. In...
TechnologyZDNet

Citizen Lab finds Apple's China censorship process bleeds into Hong Kong and Taiwan

Apple's application of filters for blocking content in China has seeped into how it operates in Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to Citizen Lab researchers. According to research performed by Citizen Lab, Apple's application of filters, which pertain to derogatory, racist, sexual, and sometimes political content, censor more than what is required by a certain region's moderation regulations.
Public HealthWashington Post

Hong Kong’s Covid Policies Are Borderline Reckless

Hong Kong’s ham-handed Covid-19 containment policies are becoming dangerous. Measures meant to make the territory’s 7.5 million people feel safe and keep the virus at bay are no longer effective. The most recent, obvious example is a failure to acknowledge that unvaccinated adults are now the main risk to community...
Public HealthVoice of America

Thousands Leaving Hong Kong, Teachers Quit Amid Security Law and Pandemic

BANGKOK - Hong Kong has seen an alarming reduction in its population over the last 12 months, as people leave in the wake of the pandemic and the city’s political turmoil. According to data released by the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong’s population has declined by 1.2%, equating to 89,200 people. It’s the biggest decrease in Hong Kong’s population in 60 years, AFP reported.
Reuters

Beijing delays vote on extending anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong -SCMP

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s top legislature has postponed a vote on extending an anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post said on Friday, as global banks and other financial institutions fret over the impact it could have on their operations. Beijing was expected to formally approve...
Public HealthTelegraph

Chinese state media called out for inventing fake Swiss scientist to bolster Covid origin dispute

Switzerland's embassy in Beijing has called out Chinese state media for inventing a fake Swiss scientist to bolster the government's dispute about the origin of Covid-19. In recent days, an alleged biologist from Switzerland named Wilson Edwards had been widely quoted as criticising the US for politicising the World Health Organization's investigation into the beginning of the coronavirus.
Advocacyglobalvoices.org

The evil of banal censorship

Not all censorship is sensational or spectacular. I reviewed a data set of thousands of censored images of the 2019 Hong Kong protests (period of June to October 2019) collected by The Citizen Lab from Chinese social media platforms, including Tenchent’s Wechat. Going over the collection of censored photos, most of them appear in lockstep with the kind of images that are routinely censored: silly memes of Xi Jinping, but also photos of police brutality and calls for sanctions against the Hong Kong and Chinese government. I have been researching Chinese internet censorship for over two decades and I’m no longer surprised at this kind of censorship, but I also realize I am starting to normalize this kind of systematic censorship, which bothers me, because these photos should not be censored in a democratic society, and because such censorship is a violation of widely recognized international standards of human rights.

