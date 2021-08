Freeform has renewed powerful drama series Motherland: Fort Salem for a third and final season. Made and written by Eliot Laurence, Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. The drama is set in an alternate America where witches ended their abuse almost 300 years prior by giving a break with the U.S. government to battle for their country. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world — however with heavenly strategies and weapons.