Just a few years ago, filmmaker Taika Waititi was known for his absurd indie comedies, only for his efforts on Thor: Ragnarok to make him an immensely sought-after creative, and while Waititi is still working on Thor: Love and Thunder, he has confirmed that he at least has a story for his upcoming Star Wars film. He did admit, however, that the actual script is still in its infancy, but he at least knows the direction that he and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns are headed with the adventure, but hinted that we can likely expect his unique perspective on the galaxy far, far away, which will likely surprise audiences with its sincerity.