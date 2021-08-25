Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to "Ye"

Kanye West has gone by many names since becoming an artist, but now, he wants to officially be known as Ye. According to Aug. 11 court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper filed a request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to just "Ye". He stated in the filing that he wants to make the change for "personal reasons." Kim Kardashian's estranged husband first gave himself the nickname back in 2018, ahead of an appearance on Saturday Night Live. He tweeted, "The being formally known as Kanye West...I am Ye." At the time, he said in an interview that the moniker held a deeper spiritual meaning. "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in...