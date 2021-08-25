Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to "Ye"

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has gone by many names since becoming an artist, but now, he wants to officially be known as Ye. According to Aug. 11 court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper filed a request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to just "Ye". He stated in the filing that he wants to make the change for "personal reasons." Kim Kardashian's estranged husband first gave himself the nickname back in 2018, ahead of an appearance on Saturday Night Live. He tweeted, "The being formally known as Kanye West...I am Ye." At the time, he said in an interview that the moniker held a deeper spiritual meaning. "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Kanye West Files
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Revealed Who She Thinks North Resembles, And It's NOT Her Or Kanye

It’s pretty much indisputable that Kim Kardashian’s kids look strikingly similar to her. North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, are mini-me versions of their momma, and they’ve even been known to wear matching outfits at times. That being said, Kim admits her eldest daughter, North, also looks a lot like one of her aunties. What Kardashian does North West look most like most? Here’s what Kim had to say.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amidst Divorce, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Started Spending Personal Time Together Again

Based on what viewers saw on Keeping Up with the Kardashians final season, things were not going well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. Kardashian lamented on the show that she wanted someone she could do the “little things” with, which was complicated by West living mostly on a ranch in Wyoming. Their issues eventually snowballed into Kardashian filing for divorce in late February. The proceedings are still underway, but the two have been spending more personal time together as of late.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Watch Kanye West Levitate Out Of Stadium During His 'Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West's latest DONDA listening party arrived with an impressive stunt. During the Friday night (August 6) affair, which took place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, West shared an updated version of his upcoming album and made sure that the event was one for the books. To conclude the 90-minute event, the rapper took center stage of the venue with a spotlight shining on him and made his exit from above strung up by a wire apparatus. With his track, "No Child Left Behind," playing, Ye was lifted to the top of the venue and it was all recorded by the reported 35,000 attendees, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The media mogul was in attendance of the show, alongside their children.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Kim Kardashian wore wedding dress in ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda party because she ‘supports him and his art’

KIM Kardashian shared the reason she wore a wedding dress at her ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda party was because she “supports him and his art.”. Sources told Us Weekly the mom-of-four was “happy” to wear the outfit at the rapper’s third event for his upcoming tenth album, and she doesn’t care if people think it’s “strange.”
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
E! News

How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finally Got on the "Same Page" After Divorce

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Finally on the "Same Page" Like all great divorce stories, this one starts over lunch in Malibu. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the epitome of the perfect co-parents on Friday, Aug. 20, when they enjoyed a solo meal by the beach. Their one-on-one get-together came just six months after she filed to divorce her husband of six years.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘working on rebuilding’ relationship

There’s still hope for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The estranged couple have considered putting their divorce on hold to work “on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship,” a source close to the couple shared with TMZ. Kardashian, 40, is considering withdrawing her divorce petition from West, 44, though no...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Trashes Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian On New Album 'Donda'

Kanye West finally dropped the highly anticipated Donda on Sunday, August 29 — and appeared to slam his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper's 10th album — available now on all streaming services — features 27 tracks: "Donda Chant", "Jail", "God Breathed", "Off The Grid", "Hurricane", "Praise God", "Jonah", "Ok Ok", "Junya", "Believe What I Say", "24", "Remote Control", "Moon", "Heaven and Hell", "Donda", "Keep My Spirit Alive", "Jesus Lord", "New Again", "Tell The Vision", "Lord I Need You", "Pure Soul", "Come to Life", "No Child Left Behind", "Ok Ok pt 2", "Junya pt 2" and "Jesus Lord pt 2".

Comments / 0

Community Policy