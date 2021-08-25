Cancel
Betty Cancelled at HBO After 2 Seasons

By Dave Nemetz
 6 days ago

Betty‘s ride has ended: HBO has cancelled the skateboarder comedy after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. “We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty,” the cabler said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with [series creator] Crystal [Moselle] and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

