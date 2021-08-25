Cancel
Tyrone, PA

Tyrone joins the tradition of hanging veteran banners

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After seeing multiple towns participating in this tradition for years, a group of Tyrone residents gathered together to make the tradition a reality. The Tyrone Improvement Group made a Facebook post back in June of the idea. It was a quick response from residents, with 150 residents sent in photos of their loved ones by early July. As of Tuesday, all 150 banners are hung across multiple streets in Tyrone include Pennsylvania Ave and 10th Street.

