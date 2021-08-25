Cancel
Electronics

In-Office Video Conferencing Kits

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Lenovo has announced the launch of 'ThinkSmart Core,' a modular collaboration solution designed for companies that are seeking to improve video conferencing procedures within physical meeting rooms. The new solution comes in the form of a flexible and scalable "modular room kit" built to accommodate a diverse range of meeting...

www.trendhunter.com

#Video Conferencing
Microsoft
Technology
Lenovo
Electronics
Electronics
Gadget Flow

veho MR-7 retro Bluetooth wireless speaker pairs vintage design with high-quality sound

Make sure your speaker stands out with the veho MR-7 retro Bluetooth wireless speaker. Not just a modern gadget, this sound system has a vintage-inspired design. It’s compact and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. And that’s especially because of the retro leather carry handle. But it offers totally impressive sound that’s not old at all. Its dual acoustic drivers and two 5-watt speakers deliver a wide audio spectrum. In fact, this wireless speaker also offers 30 hours of battery life from a single charge. Operating totally cord-free, it connects through Bluetooth 5.0 or a 3.5 mm aux jack depending on how you want to play music. Furthermore, you can even use it to take hands-free calls, and it pairs with another MR-7 if you want even more sound.
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones plug into your Google phone and have great sound

Get earphones suited for your Google phone with the Libratone Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphones. They feature rich sound and adjustable noise cancelation. What’s more, the adjustable noise cancelation lets you chose your ideal level of quiet whether you’re working, running, or just relaxing. And, of course, you can decide how much background noise you want to filter in. Also, the USB-C connection plugs right into your Google phone. Meanwhile, a 4-button remote gives you access to the adjustable noise cancelation, volume controls, and more. Additionally, these in-ear USB-C earphones are sweatproof, so you can feel free to wear them during workouts. Moreover, the 5 different-size earcups ensure a comfortable fit. There’s even a set with an extra secure fit that’s ideal for workouts.
Electronics
Fast Company

3 video tools to help remote workers feel connected to the hybrid office

Remote work has oodles of benefits for employers and employees alike: a larger talent pool, less overhead, flexible scheduling, and more. There are some drawbacks, though, especially for hybrid companies with a mix of remote and in-office workers: potential communication issues, isolation for remote people on in-person teams, and culture challenges.
Electronics
martechseries.com

Leading Video and Digital Technology Provider VirtualAPT Is Now View Labs; Enters Web-Based Conferencing Space with New 360 Meet Product

360 Meet joins suite of video technology products that create real, mixed reality and virtual worlds. VirtualAPT, a technology provider that revolutionized the 360° video sector by building autonomous robots capable of filming up to 25,000 square feet of space per hour, is now known as View Labs. This new name corresponds with the expansion of the company’s suite of video and digital technology products and growing customer base in new sectors. View Labs is proud to announce its first new product following this rebrand, 360 Meet, which offers a new standard of quality, synchronized content as a web-based conferencing platform.
Software
International Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
Business
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Tech Repair Companies

NerdsToGo, a leading American technology repair service company, has signed two new franchise agreements in an effort to target expansion as demand for in-home technology support continues to grow. Of course, this growing demand is directly tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed the nature of work as we know it, resulting in millions of Americans adopting a new work-from-home lifestyle.
Business
TechRadar
TechRadar

Lenovo wants to jazz up your old-fashioned meeting rooms

As organizations begin implementing hybrid work policies, Lenovo has announced that its ThinkSmart Core collaborative solution is now available for companies looking to provide the best video conferencing experience in their meeting rooms. ThinkSmart Core is Lenovo's first modular room kit for meeting spaces that is both flexible and scalable....
Computers
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 367: Building a better developer platform

No, we're not putting a paywall on the community. We chat with Stack Overflow’s CEO about the close of the Prosus acquisition and how the deal helps us empower our global community to develop technology through collective knowledge. We also discuss what our Reach and Relevance business means for you.
Electronics
eSchool Online

Highly Anticipated Presentation Product Now being Shipped by Hall Technologies

Hall Technologies, a leading designer and manufacturer in the AV industry, announced today that its EMCEE200 Multiview Presentation Switcher is now shipping. This highly anticipated presentation product offers a wide range of features and is ideal for any collaboration type projects. Ken Eagle, VP of Technology for Hall Technologies says,...
Cell Phones
realtytimes.com

Zoom was Ready when the World Needed a Video Conferencing. So What’s Next?

Both in the corporate world and private world, video conferencing has been around much longer than the wide applications implemented during the coronavirus pandemic. Take, for example, FaceTime on an iPhone; years prior to the need for us to communicate via video, we’ve had the option to do so on our smartphones and other devices. In addition to real-time video conferencing, we have had access to sharing video media as a way to advertise or communicate as early as 2004 with the dawning and growth of YouTube.
Cell Phones
howtogeek.com

What Is Bluetooth?

Bluetooth: You’ve probably seen it on your smartphone, tablet, Mac, or PC, and you might know it has something to do with wireless communications or peripherals. But what is Bluetooth—and is it similar to Wi-Fi? We’ll explain. What Is Bluetooth?. Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communications standard designed specifically for...
Software
Silicon Republic

Otter.ai brings transcription tech to all major video-conferencing platforms

The transcription software provider had already launched the tool on Zoom, but will now make it available for users of Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Google Meet. Voice transcription software company Otter.ai is rolling out its Otter Assistant tool for video-conferencing platforms Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex, just months after launching with Zoom.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Electronics
Radio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
Cell Phones
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Biometric Health Apps

Vivalink, a digital healthcare solutions company, has announced the launch of its enhanced 'Biometrics Data Platform' -- a unique digital tool designed to aid with the process of patient monitoring and data analysis for ambulatory and remote settings. Using medical wearable sensors, the platform offers users remote data capture technology,...

