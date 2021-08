A resident reported Aug. 26 seeing a vehicle on her Ring camera that was pulling in and out of her driveway. Officers confirmed it was an Uber driver at the wrong house. Officers checked on a man who appeared confused while walking in the business district Aug. 21. He was found to be OK and out for a walk. The Highland Heights man was assisted in finding his vehicle, which was parked in the elementary school parking lot. His wife was called to advise her he was OK.