Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant BOE urges Murphy to ‘revaluate’ mask mandate

By Kayla Marsh
Star News Group
 6 days ago
POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant  Board of Education has issued a letter urging Gov. Phil Murphy to reevaluate his recent mandate requiring students in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear masks as they return to school in September.

During the board’s Aug. 23 meeting vice president Cheryl Salway read into the record a letter that urges the governor to reevaluate Executive Order 251, stating in part, “Our district remains committed to complying with current mandates, however, we believe that the decision for masking should be left to local school districts in collaboration with community stakeholders,” she said.

Prior to the beginning of the public comment portion of the meeting, Superintendent Adam Angelozzi addressed the more than 100 parents, families and students in attendance about the necessity of complying with the mask mandate but also told them the administration is working to minimize the impact of mask wearing throughout the school day.

