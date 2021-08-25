Cancel
Point Pleasant, NJ

Harvey Memorial UMC hosts annual flea market

By Kayla Marsh
Star News Group
Star News Group
 6 days ago
POINT PLEASANT — Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church was a treasure trove of antiques, glassware and other goods as it hosted its annual Holy Crap Flea Market Fundraiser on Saturday.

Organizer Mary Maggs said there was something for everyone to enjoy and explore during the flea market at the church, which is located at 1120 Arnold Ave.

“It was absolutely wonderful. We had a great turnout with our church family to help out and we had a wonderful reception from the local community for people who came out to support it,” she said. “We had a table of plants, we had a table of brand new clothes, we had jewelry, toys, home goods, a baked goods table, a lot of dishes and glassware, books, tools we had, holiday decorations, we had furniture as well. You name it I think we had it.”

According to Ms. Maggs, the flea market has grown continuously since its inception several ago and parishioners were thrilled to host the event again after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

