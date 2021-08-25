Special Weather Statement issued for Fountain, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fountain; Vermillion; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Fountain, Warren and northwestern Vermillion Counties through 1230 AM EDT At 1153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hoopeston Illinois to near Philo Illinois. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Covington and Veedersburg. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH