Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Fountain, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fountain; Vermillion; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Fountain, Warren and northwestern Vermillion Counties through 1230 AM EDT At 1153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hoopeston Illinois to near Philo Illinois. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Covington and Veedersburg. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IN
City
Covington, IN
State
Illinois State
City
Warren, IN
County
Vermillion County, IN
County
Fountain County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Fountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy