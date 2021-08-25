Auto review: 2022 Kia Carnival should convince even the biggest minivan naysayers

The '90s are widely regarded as the golden age for Japanese performance cars, but as used Toyota Supra values balloon to the realm of unattainability, the barrier to entry for reliving those older rides is becoming higher by the week. However, I'm not too concerned because after a stint in the new 2022 Subaru BRZ around Connecticut's fantastic Lime Rock Park racetrack, I found the spirit of old-school, affordable performance is alive, well, and shall soon be available at your local Subaru dealer for about $30,000.