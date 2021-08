After missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, the San Jose Sharks are looking to rebound and get back into the dance in 2021-22. In order to help them do that, they switched up their goaltending in a big way. First, they bought out the contract ofMartin Jones, who has really struggled the past few seasons, and replaced him with both Adin Hill and James Reimer. Hill is still just 25-years-old and has the potential to become a solid starting goalie. Aside from that, they brought in some depth in Nick Bonino and Andrew Cogliano who should help plug some holes in their lineup.