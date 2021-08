Stop what you’re doing and turn these 5 songs up now, LOUD. Recently I had the honor of going out and playing drums for David Cook, and like most gigs you take a fill in spot for, you may not always know what to expect. I remember van touring in the early days and always hearing his hits all over the radio back then so I was pumped to play those songs for sure. When I was sent his latest release, I was immediately floored by the sound and strength of the songs on it. “Red Turns Blue” was a standout immediately and I couldn’t wait to rock it. I actually added it to my radio show, for one because it’s one of my new favorite songs, but also because I had to learn it so what better way to study right? Check out the rad video for it below and make sure you’ve got this one set to LOUD.