The first-overall pick in this year’s draft will not sign with the Buffalo Sabres just yet. Owen Power has made his decision and will return to the University of Michigan for the 2021-22 season, according to Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News. This does not mean that Power is refusing to sign with the Sabres or that the team is at any risk of losing his draft rights. Instead, it is just a player that missed out on the full college hockey experience in a COVID-restricted 2020-21 and will return to school to take a shot at a national championship with a loaded Wolverines squad.