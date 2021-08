one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, is raising money for itself once again using the Reg A+ securities exemption. StartEngine utilizes several securities exemptions to raise capital online including Reg A+ and Reg CF as well as Reg D (506c). In March of 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission increased the funding cap for both of these exemptions. Reg CF was increased from $1.07 million to $5 million and Reg A+ was raised from $50 million to $75 million. Reg A+ is sometimes referred to as a mini-IPO type offering as an offering document must be qualified by the SEC and any issued securities have the option to immediately trade shares on an exchange or an ATS (alternative trading system).