Defense falters early, bats go quiet as Kansas City Royals win streak ends in Houston

CHICAGO – For the first time in a little while, there seemed to be at least a glimmer of some optimism on the field for the Cubs at Wrigley Field. After taking the last two games of their series against the Reds in Cincinnati, the hosts got two quick runs off Royals’ pitching in the first three innings to take a 2-0 lead. But hope is a bit of a dangerous thing for a team that’s doing what they can do to finish out the season after a major roster change at the beginning of the month.