Ohio University Housing develops plans to renovate residence halls, students express the need for renovation of some dorms

By Claire Schiopota
thepostathens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW hile capital improvement plans are being developed by the Ohio University Board of Trustees, summer construction projects have bled into the fall. Demolition on the catwalk connecting Nelson Commons to the South Green catwalk is ongoing, Brent Buckley, director of Design and Construction Support Services, said. No other demolitions or renovations of the catwalk are planned. The demolition is being done in an effort to open up green space on campus, according to a previous Post report.

