Nance County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nance by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE...NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 1051 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver Creek, or 17 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Silver Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

