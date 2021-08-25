Gleneagle residents informed their water contains high levels of radium

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Some Gleneagle residents were informed their drinking water contains high levels of radium. Donala Water and Sanitation sent out information to impacted residents recently following a violation by the standards put in place by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. According to Donala Water, they were notified of the violation on July 23. Donala sent out communication on Aug. 20 and expects to have the issue resolved by Aug. 31, 2023.