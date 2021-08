As far as first Major League starts go, it's hard to top what Tyler Gilbert did on Saturday night. Facing the San Diego Padres, the 27-year-old converted reliever took the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks and proceeded to throw a no-hitter, the third in franchise history. He became just the fourth pitcher to toss a no-no in his first start and the first to do so since 1953. But Gilbert wasn't the only member of his family to have a moment on Saturday, as his dad's reaction to his son's unexpected gem made him a viral star as well. Gilbert's follow-up start will likely come next Friday in Colorado against the Rockies.