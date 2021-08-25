Twins can't keep pace with Red Sox, lose fourth in a row

The Rays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in this second half, allowing them to keep a comfortable division lead despite the impossibly hot play of the Yankees. Up. Way up. As I said, the Rays have been one of the hottest teams in the league since the break, and that has been especially true in this second half of August. Tampa has won each of their last seven games, and going back even further they’ve won 11 of their last 12.